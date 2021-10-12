Connect with us

Promotions

You too can Win N500,000 in the Ongoing Knorr Unwrap and Win Promo!

Promotions

Martell launches the "Be The Standout Swift" campaign with Davido

Promotions

Domino’s is fresh out of the Oven for you! Enjoy the new Naija Fiesta Pizza this October

Movies & TV Promotions

‘April Showers’ Movie set to hit the Cinemas Nationwide from October 15th

Events Promotions

LandWey Investment Celebrates a big Win as they Clinch the 2021-2022 International Property Award

Promotions

How 1851 Agidingbi App bridges Gap between History and Education

Events Promotions

Here is how the Tecno CAMON 18 Series Launch Event went | Spot Your Faves

Events Promotions

Nigerian Children Showcase Creativity in the Indomie ‘Team Yourself Up’ Competition | See Photos

Movies & TV Promotions

Cartoon Network is here for the Coolest Kids! Join the ‘CN Dance Challenge’

Promotions

The New Infinix Zero X Pro is here! and You can now Join the #ZeroXChallenge

Promotions

You too can Win N500,000 in the Ongoing Knorr Unwrap and Win Promo!

Published

29 seconds ago

 on

500,000 winners and others emerging in the Knorr Unwrap & Win Promo unwrap and win consumer promo.

Tracy Albert (Lagos), Michael Ademola (Lagos),  Nwofia Chinedu (Abuja), Ikwudirim Chima (Port Harcourt), Goodluck Akhigbe (Lagos) and so many across Nigeria are smiling their way to the bank with their cash prize of N500,000 in fulfillment of the promo promise.

For Tracy Albert, a businesswoman who participated in the promo at Justrite Isolo, the prize money from Knorr will be instrumental in the expansion of her business. In her words,

“I was surprised when I got a call from a Knorr representative that I had won N500,000. I thought it was a scam until I was invited and presented with a cheque of N500,000 and I believed it was real. This money will go a long way in helping me expand my business”

Similarly, Michael Ademola, who participated in the promo at Jendol Supermarket Egbeda, never imagined he would win the weekly cash prize of N500,000. In his words, Money is not easy to come by these days and I appreciate Knorr for keeping to their promise”.

This promo is real and you too can be part of the weekly winners of N500,000 and other amazing gifts- microwaves, blenders, notepads and so much more!

All you have to do is submit 2 or more empty Knorr packs at any of the redemption centers across the country for a chance to win an instant prize and then qualify for the weekly raffle draw to stand a chance to win N500,000.

The more wraps you submit, the higher your chances of winning the grand prize of N500,000. So, don’t be left out in this life-changing promo

This promotion is valid till 17th October 2021. Terms and conditions apply

To learn more about the Knorr Unwrap and Win promo, visit Knorr Nigeria’s social media pages on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria
css.php