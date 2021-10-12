Martell launches the “Be The Standout Swift” campaign with Davido

Inspired by Davido’s epochal influence in the music industry along with a strong background in inspiring and realizing potentials in rising talents – and Martell’s origin of redefining conventions, Martell, one of the oldest of the great cognac houses is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new campaign; “Be The Standout Swift”, starring singer-songwriter and record producer, Davido.

A “Standout Swift” is someone who charts new paths, conquers the unfamiliar, and faces the world with courage and audacity. As the lead Standout Swift, Davido will collaborate with Martell to inspire others to be resilient, bold, and dare to create their path. The message is clear; in a society where there are so many expectations and conventions, we must embrace the spirit of audacity and challenge the status quo.

In a film directed by Meji Alabi, Davido demonstrates that the true journey to success is for the benefit of many. This comes through with the introduction of Liya, a rising talent, who Davido has been mentoring and supporting.

‘’We understand the limitations that exist for the typical Young Nigerian living in Nigeria, but we also know that what makes a Standout Swift is a can-do spirit that Davido is about” says Sola Oke, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard. “Inspired by the Martell Spirit, Martell is proud to share our history and essence by challenging Younger Nigerians to own their narratives and join Martell in being bold about how far they’ve come’’

Davido has steadily risen to become one of Africa’s most known musicians over the last decade. Despite his privileged background and illustrious family, he defied society’s expectations and forged his route in the music industry. He has not only continually elevated the bar, but he has also provided many possibilities for Nigeria’s talented musicians and creatives.

“I am proud to go on this incredible adventure with Martell, as I know we are pursuing the same goal: opening the way for others, each within our own creative field. We share the same idea that we rise by lifting up others. Through my songs, I want to show the new generation that anything is possible. That’s what I love about Martell’s history and expertise: the capacity to continually reinvent tradition,” says Davido.

Since Martell’s founding, the brand has been opening doors within the cognac category and pushing the boundaries of innovation, as embodied by Martell’s Blue Swift expression.

Made of V.S.O.P cognac, matured in French oak casks, and finished in Kentucky bourbon barrels, this innovative expression is one of the first, for the cognac category.

To learn more about Martell and the brand’s campaign with Davido, visit www.martell.com. For those interested in Martell’s activations with Davido, please reach out to Martell on Facebook and Instagram.

About Maison Martell

Founded as far back as 1715, Maison Martell is one of the oldest of the finest cognac houses. It is renowned worldwide for its expertise as well as the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, which are the result of a nine-generation legacy of savoir-faire. The bravery with which Maison Martell has challenged convention to develop new expressions of cognac, notably the iconic Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912, is distinct for its flaming passion for its craft and a genuine commitment to the soil. Marked by the audacious ability to pioneer new expressions with ardor, The swift, the House’s historic emblem, represents the House’s free spirit.

About Pernod Ricard

With consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20, Pernod Ricard is one of the world’s No. 2 in wines and spirits. The Group, which was formed in 1975 by the merging of Ricard and Pernod, has grown steadily through organic expansion and acquisitions, including Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005), and Vin & Sprit (2007). (2008). Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jout champagnes, a portfolio of Jameson Irish whiskey, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin.

Sponsored Content