Domino’s is fresh out of the Oven for you! Enjoy the new Naija Fiesta Pizza this October

Published

33 seconds ago

 on

Have you heard the great news? Domino’s is fresh out the oven with something extraordinary for the Independence celebration all through October!
The True taste of Naija in a box! The new Domino’s Pizza Naija Fiesta Pizza with more than enough toppings and that signature smokiness reminiscent of those unforgettable moments with friends & family.

The Naija Fiesta pizza is a whole mood with the correctfaajifeeling” from every bite leaving behind the party feel-good feeling we all deserve. So, channel your inner minister of enjoyment when you walk into any Domino’s outlet and get the Fiesta started.

Dominos is always on a mission and always would be serving our taste buds with premium tasty pizza to make every moment special for us and our special ones. This flavour is also available in a fantastic promo!
Yea, thats right! Just order online HERE or visit the nearest Dominos branch, and you get any Medium Naija Fiesta + Coke from N3000!

You know it is always a fiesta when Nigerian meals are involved, and Domino’s Pizza New Naija Fiesta is no exception! The True Taste of Naija celebrating Naija by serving unfiltered Naija in a box to you.

Visit www.dominospizza.com.ng or any Domino’s pizza social media platform for more information today!

