Here are 5 things you’d Love about this Coca-cola x Dominos Partnership

We all love Pizza and we all love Coca-Cola, so it only makes sense that we’re super stoked that these two mouth-watering brands are collaborating to give us something to cheer about, as we endure this sci-fi movie of a year. So in honor of the holy matrimony of Coca-Cola and Dominos, let’s look at the 5 reasons why we’re excited.

Balling On A Budget

We’ve all been there. You want to enjoy like a chairman, but you’ve only got the budget of a smallie. Have no fear.

With this new collaboration, Dominos is slashing prices and rewarding you with a bottle of Coca-Cola, Sprite, or Fanta because you deserve it. So don’t stress your bank account, direct that energy to your taste buds instead.

Date Night With Bae

You and bae have been trying to quarantine together, and with no option of going out, you both are stuck trying to figure out how to make the most of this time. Well, you could simply order any Medium-sized Pizza and any Bread side for just N3500 and you get a 60cl bottle of Sprite. And just like that, date night gets magical.

Surviving A Pandemic.

Let’s face it, 2020 has been rough and one of the few joys of this roller coaster of a year has been the joy of enjoying a good meal. Thankfully, this new offer builds on this and it goes a long way in making a difficult year a little more tolerable.

Really Surviving A Pandemic

We really cannot emphasize it enough, this year has been hard. Pizzas and free bottles of Coca-Cola may just be the pick-up we need.

A focus on the Consumers

In all seriousness though, this partnership shows how both Coca-Cola and Dominos actually care about their consumers and the steps they are taking to meet their needs. It may not be a lot but the intent is good and it can only be the beginning of more clever collaborations between both brands.

Whether you are going for the chairman deal, smallie deal, or delivery deal, Coca-Cola has got you covered as you can be sure to enjoy your pizza with a cold bottle of your favorite soft drink.

Now, that’s how you make the most of a pandemic!

