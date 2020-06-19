Promotions
Here’s a chance to join Ify’s Kitchen, Jamila Lawal & Win Big in the #MyKerrygoldMilkRecipe Challenge
Popular Food Bloggers and nutritionists, Ify’s kitchen and Jamila Lawal have joined the on-going #MyKerryGoldMilkRecipe challenge, a campaign created to showcase the creative use of milk and its importance as part of this year’s World Milk Day celebration, powered by Kerrygold Avantage Milk.
Your favorite Chef, Ify’s Kitchen came with the Popcorn Chicken recipe, one of the most creative recipes to enjoy the nutritious benefits of milk, this is something you definitely want to try.
View this post on Instagram
There you have it guys, my very own Kerrygold Milk recipe, I call it Tuwon Madara Bites made with sugar, water, and the most essential ingredient- Kerrygold Avantage Milk! Now here’s the good news, you can also create your own unique Kerrygold milk recipe and win amazing rewards! Simply pick up any Kerrygold Avantage milk, and show us your unique recipe in a 1 min video just like I did! Remember to tag @kerrygoldNigeria and @jamilaolawal using the hash tag #Mykerrygoldmilkrecipe and #IrishDairy 200k worth of shopping vouchers and other amazing prizes up for grabs! You must be following @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible to enter. I can’t wait to see all your amazing creations. Follow @kerrygoldNigeria for more info! #jamilaolawal #tuwonmadara #milkcandy
While the beautiful Jamila Lawal rep’d the North with her Tuwon Madara recipe, also known as ‘Milk Candy’ a children’s favorite!
View this post on Instagram
POPCORN CHICKEN. There you have it guys! My very own Kerrygold Milk recipe, it is called Popcorn chicken and it is made with Chicken, 2 types of flour, and Kerrygold milk…one of the essential ingredients in this recipe. Now here’s the good news, you can also create your own unique Kerrygold milk recipe and win amazing rewards! Simply pick up any Kerrygold Avantage milk, and show us your unique recipe in a 1 min video just like I did! Remember to tag @kerrygoldNigeria and @ifyskitchen using the hash tag #Mykerrygoldmilkrecipe and #IrishDairy 200k worth of shopping vouchers and other amazing prizes up for grabs! You must be following @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible to enter. I can’t wait to see all your amazing creations. Follow @kerrygoldNigeria for more info! #ifyskitchen #popcornchicken #chickenpopcorn #ifyskitchenpopcornchicken #chickenrecipe
You can also join the excitement and win amazing rewards; we hear there is up to N200, 000 worth of shopping vouchers to be won amongst other amazing prizes!
To participate, simply create a 1 min video sharing your own milk recipe using Kerrygold avantage milk on Instagram with the hashtag #MyKerrygoldMilkRecipe #IrishDairy and tag @KerrygoldNigeria. Remember you must show the Kerrygold avantage milk in use, and you must be following the brand on Instagram @KerrygoldNigeria to be eligible!
For more info, please follow @kerrygoldnigeria on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #MyKerrygoldMilkRecipe #IrishDairy across all social media platforms.
Kerrygold is the leading Irish Dairy brand in Nigeria. Ireland has earned a strong reputation for the production of dairy powders, including fat-filled, skim milk, casein, whole milk, and buttermilk powders. Kerrygold Avantage premium milk powder mixes effortlessly into delicious creamy milk, providing the essential nutrients for a healthy body.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content