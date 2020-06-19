Palm Angels launching at Polo Avenue

Polo Avenue once again becomes the driving force in connecting international brands to Africa but this time debuting its vast urban fashion offering.

In five quick years, we’ve seen Italian brand, Palm Angels grow from the new kid on the fashion block to a global disrupter, demolishing the line of luxury and hype and creating an atmosphere all its own in the process. What seemed to have started out as a coffee table book has now evolved into streetwear phenomena worn by some of the coolest celebrities across the world from Wizkid to Burna Boy, Kylie Jenner, Davido and Vera Wang

Today the project has evolved into arguably one of the biggest streetwear brands in fashion depicting the rugged grace of L.A. skate culture. For Ragazzi ” streetwear comes from the underground, like vegetation. I want to give meaning to this.”

Polo Avenue, Nigeria’s foremost fashion destination with locations across Nigeria is thrilled to launch its latest collection of Palm Angels featuring slightly preppy and 70s-inflected blazers, flared trousers, and button-downs with biker jackets and tees adorned with Californian iconography, The house also plans to grow their street brands distribution through directly-operated retail stores and directly-operated e-commerce sites.

