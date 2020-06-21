Top Model Millen Magese’s Off Duty Look Is All the WFH Style You Need At The Moment

While Millen Magese is known for her legendary runway strut and killer editorial spreads, it’s her off-duty style we are low-key obsessed with. The Tanzanian born yummy mummy and street-style queen has us under a major style spell (especially with everyone in the quarantine doldrums). With a mix of pocket friendly pieces, and a variety of African brands and designer duds, Millen has proven her knack for styling undeniably cool ensembles time and again. Case in point: this relaxed ‘at-home but make it fashion look’ featuring an embellished kimono re-styled as a wrap dress. We could go on and on about how she kills it everytime, but we will let you see for yourself.

Scroll through to get a healthy dose of inspiration from this style star

