This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Nomzamo Mbatha

Jemima Osunde

Millen Magese

Jackie Aina

Bettinah Tianah

Anto Lecky

Venita Akpofure

Fatima Muxya

Tshepi Vundla

VOTE for the Best Beauty Instagram of the Week on