N10,000 Vouchers Daily! 5 Ways to Grab Amazing Prizes with #AccessDecemberPromo

Mark your calendars! AccessMore‘s anticipated 12 Days of December campaign is back, bringing you 12 days of unbelievable deals, giveaways, and festive fun. 100 lucky participants will win N10,000 shopping vouchers daily from December 1st to 12th. Participate in the AccessMore 12 Days of December campaign and experience the joy of the season with Access Bank.

The 12 Days of December campaign offers individuals various opportunities to participate in festive activities and potentially benefit from its offerings. Here are five ways to engage with the campaign:

Download and Use the AccessMore App

To begin your journey into the ‘12 Days of December’ promo, download the AccessMore App. This mobile banking app offers a range of functionalities to manage your finances conveniently. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to access various features, helping you simplify your banking processes. Additionally, the app provides opportunities to participate in promotional programs, offering potential rewards.

Complete Five Transactions with a Minimum Value of N1,000

The key to unlocking the holiday magic lies in your transactions. Ensure you complete at least five transactions, each with a minimum value of N1,000, using the AccessMore App. Whether it’s transferring funds, paying bills, or making purchases, every transaction brings you closer to winning one of the 100 daily N10,000 vouchers.

Explore Partnered Stores and Online Retailers

Access Bank has partnered with top-notch stores such as Spar, Jendol, Justrite, TwiceasNice, Oriki Spa, and Ebeanor. Maximize your chances of winning by exploring these stores for your holiday shopping. Remember, the N10,000 voucher is redeemable both in physical stores and online, giving you the flexibility to choose your preferred shopping experience.

Stay Informed and Engage on Social Media

Keep an eye on Access Bank’s official social media channels for updates, announcements, and perhaps some delightful surprises. Engage with the #AccessDecemberPromo hashtag to connect with fellow participants and share the joy of the holiday season. There may be various social media activities taking place throughout the campaign. Explore their platforms to discover opportunities for engagement.

Spread the Word and Refer Friends

Join the Access Bank 12 Days of December campaign and share the festive cheer with your friends and family. Download the AccessMore App and explore the various ways to participate for a chance to celebrate the season as winners!

As Access Bank emphasizes community and gratitude, this promo is not just about winning – it’s about coming together to celebrate a year of shared experiences. Unwrap festive fun with Access Bank! Celebrate in style with the 12 Days of December campaign. Experience a season filled with joy, excitement, and potential rewards.

