Christina Milian is Officially A Mum of Three!

Christina Milian has welcomed her third child, her second with Matt Pokora.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed,” she captioned an Instagram photo with their newborn on Saturday, April 24. “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

In December 2020, she announced her pregnancy. “You and me + 3 #MoreLove,” she captioned the Instagram silhouette image at the time.