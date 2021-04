Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, “Soul”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards 2021 took place at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, April 25 to honour movies released in 2020.

Anthony Hopkins won the award for Actor in a Leading Role for his role in “The Father” while Daniel Kaluuya won Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah“.

The Actress in a Leading Role category was won by Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Yuh-Jung Youn won the Actress in a Supporting Role award for her role in “Minari“.

“Soul” also took home the awards for Animated Feature Film and Music (Original Score) while the Music (Original Song) category was won by “Fight For You” – from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas.

See the full list of winners:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE