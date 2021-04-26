Events
Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021
Yesterday, Sunday 25th April, the 93rd annual Academy Awards (Oscars) was held at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
The ceremony was a star-studded fashion-filled event and we can’t get over the jaw-dropping looks our favourite stars graced the red carpet with.
H.E.R, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Leslie Odom, Jr., Viola Davis, Zendaya and many more celebrities came looking their best for the awards and you have to see the gorgeous looks.
H.E.R
Regina King
Viola Davis
Angela Bassett
Zendaya
Halle Berry
Lakeith Stanfield
Colman Domingo
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Daniel Kaluuya
Andra Day
Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Maria Bakalova
Vanessa Kirby
Yuh-Jung Youn
Emerald Fennell
Carey Mulligan
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
Credit:
Photo + Creative Direction by @QuilLemons for @VanityFair
Photography Assistance by @george_eyres_