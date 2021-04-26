Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Photo Credit: reginaking

Yesterday, Sunday 25th April, the 93rd annual Academy Awards (Oscars) was held at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

The ceremony was a star-studded fashion-filled event and we can’t get over the jaw-dropping looks our favourite stars graced the red carpet with.

H.E.R, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Leslie Odom, Jr., Viola Davis, Zendaya and many more celebrities came looking their best for the awards and you have to see the gorgeous looks.

H.E.R

Regina King

Viola Davis

Angela Bassett

Zendaya

Halle Berry

Lakeith Stanfield

Colman Domingo

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Daniel Kaluuya

Andra Day

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Maria Bakalova

Vanessa Kirby

Yuh-Jung Youn

Emerald Fennell

Carey Mulligan

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Credit:

Photo + Creative Direction by @QuilLemons for @VanityFair

Photography Assistance by @george_eyres_