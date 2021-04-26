Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration Courtesy Prisca – You’re Welcome!

Ivorian rising fashion influencer and stylist Prisca is one #BellaStylista whose distinctive taste in fashion will have you fantasizing of a place where fashion dreams are made of.

Prisca’s style revolves around exquisite vibrant and monochromatic pieces, she also favours stylish floral dresses.

If you’re indecisive or feeling uninspired for dressing up this week, look no further, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Prisca as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish monochromatic look to win all the accolades.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a vibrant blazer and neutral pants.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Saturday picnics call for stylish floral dresses.

Sunday:

Sunday brunch calls for high fashion.

