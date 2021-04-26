Connect with us

Style

Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration Courtesy Prisca – You’re Welcome!

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Blue Mbombo, Andrea Iyamah & More

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Style

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed List: The 2021 Academy Awards

Style

ICYMI: Jackie Aina Is the Face of Savage x Fenty’s New Bridal Collection

Style

Outfit Inspiration: 6 Fun & Fashionable Ways To Style Jeans Now

Style

Check Out Emmanuel Ikubese in the New Maureen’s Collection Lookbook

Style

MUST SEE: Cute-Saint's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection “ Isegun”

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 142

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 378

Style

Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration Courtesy Prisca – You’re Welcome!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ivorian rising fashion influencer and stylist Prisca is one #BellaStylista whose distinctive taste in fashion will have you fantasizing of a place where fashion dreams are made of.

Prisca’s style revolves around exquisite vibrant and monochromatic pieces, she also favours stylish floral dresses.

If you’re indecisive or feeling uninspired for dressing up this week, look no further, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Prisca as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish monochromatic look to win all the accolades.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a vibrant blazer and neutral pants.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Saturday picnics call for stylish floral dresses. 

Sunday:

Sunday brunch calls for high fashion.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Cut Costs While Constructing your Building

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself
Advertisement
css.php