American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Usher, has shared the track list for his new album “Coming Home,” and Burna Boy features on track one with the song, “Coming Home” and Pheelz on track ten “Ruin.” The album will be out on Friday, the 2nd of February this year.

The album also features artistses such as Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Jung Kook, H.E.R., Latto, and The-Dream.

Check out the entire tracklist below: