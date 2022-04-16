Get Ready Fashionistas as Pan-African Fashion and Music Festival, Homecoming returns to Lagos | April 15th-17th

Returning to Nigeria this April 15th-18th, HOMECOMING is excited to announce this year’s line–up of ground-breaking talent taking center stage for the most exciting cultural exchange of its kind. Spanning fashion, music, art & sports, the festival has partnered with Kuda (Money App of the Festival), TikTok, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Power Horse & MTV Base to host performances, workshops and fashion pop-ups across Lagos with some of the most preeminent creatives working today.

To purchase tickets, please visit HERE

Founded by Grace Ladoja MBE, Homecoming is a creative festival spanning fashion, music, art & sports; a 4-day cultural exchange that brings African creatives and creativity back to Africa, and gives African creatives what they need to take their vision to the world.

This year, Homecoming will be completely taking over luxury concept store Alara to showcase exclusive pieces from eminent labels such as Denim Tears, Off-White, Stussy, Patta, Cactus Flea Market, Motherlan & Ambush and a pop-up for Drake’s NOCTA collection shown for the first time ever in physical form.

Hand-dyed product makers Dye Lab, will also host a fun and creative customization workshop where guests will customize cotton t-shirts using wax and dyeing techniques.

This year’s fashion offering will also feature pop ups from marketplace curated by Africa’s first streetwear convention Street Souk with offerings from PITH, Meji Meji, Lemon boys, Thirsty lab, Unlimited legacy, NBDA, Severe Nature, Street souk, 5200, Forty seven, and Cozy department.

Homecoming-exclusive pieces will also be on sale from brands who employ traditional dyeing techniques like Dye lab, Kowa,This Is Us, and Post Imperial.

The weekend will also see a heavy emphasis on education with Homecoming, The Orchard & TikTok hosting FREE panels, workshops and masterclasses focused on the business of music and creativity while breakthrough artist Slawn will discuss guerilla marketing.

The weekend of course will end with its ever exciting musical lineup filled with performances from the biggest stars, like Black Sherif, Asake, Boj, BNXN (Buju), Deto Black, FireboyDML, Lancey Foux, Lojay, Midas the Jagaban, Zinoleesky and Teezee amongst others as well as a very special African debut from London’s very own Central Cee, to name a few. Homecoming will once again act as the center stage for creative and cultural exchange between all of Africa and the UK diaspora.

Homecoming and founder Grace Ladoja have also partnered with Spotify to takeover their Alté Cruise playlist for the weekend of the festival: Playlist Link

