PrimeAlert Launches Regional Trade and Distribution Operation to enhance its Business in Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

L-R: Zaynab Ozigi, Product Manager, PrimeAlert Secure ; George Tiga, Chief of Operations PrimeAlert; Chidinma May Ottah, NGO/ Development Consultant, PrimeAlert Secure; Tony Nwulu, MD/CEO PrimeAlert Secure; Santos Pore, Distributor, PrimeAlert Secure, Isidor, Nliam, Distributor,  Mac Ogbu Itachi, Distributor, Eze Igwe, Retail Distribution Consultant, PrimeAlert Secure; Maryam Chidiadi Madumere, Corporate Communications and Marketing Consultant, PrimeAlert Secure .

PrimeAlert sets another significant milestone in its overall growth strategy with the launch of its regional trade and distributions operations in Nigeria with the goal of enhancing its business in the African continent and strengthening its in-country presence and focus.

The event which was held yesterday at the Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos had executives and stakeholders of PrimeAlert present to witness the company’s new brand identity being unveiled, the product launch, and the announcement of PrimeAlert new distribution partners, and response security partners across Nigeria.

Tony Nwulu, MD/CEO, PrimeAlert Secure

PrimeAlert’s presence in Nigeria is to provide the brand with the opportunity to gain in-depth reach across Africa, and to better understand the changing market dynamics and customer demand” says Tony Nwulu, Managing Director of PrimeAlert Secure.

George Tiga, Chief Operations Officer, PrimeAlert Secure

In his speech, George Tiga, Chief Operations Officer at PrimeAlert mentioned;

“Strengthening our operations in Nigeria is a testament to our commitment and investment in the Nigerian home and business security markets. We provide the best possible services to our customers and partners in the region.”

Eze Igwe, Head of Retail Distribution, PrimeAlert Secure

“With the increasing insecurity in Nigeria and the boom in private security protection. PrimeAlert is a brand that places prime importance on protecting the lives and properties of its clients at the same time, supporting state institutions and security agencies in their primary role of fighting worsening insecurity in Nigeria” says Eze Igwe, Head of Retail Distribution, PrimeAlert Secure.

Chidiadi Madumere, MD/CEO of Black Purist ECOWAS.

“Our marketing communications partnership with PrimeAlert is focused on building a strong regional trade network, brand presence, and visibility for PrimeAlert in Nigeria and across Africa,” says Chidiadi Madumere, MD/CEO of Black Purist ECOWAS.

PrimeAlert has also partnered with Inspired Decisions to build strong multi-stakeholder partnerships, drive public-private dialogues, and cultivate strategic partnerships with International Donors, Government, the Civil Society Private Sector, and implementing partners within the security sector.

According to Chidinma May Ottah, Lead Consultant, Inspired Decisions “PrimeAlert has partnered with Inspired Decisions (ID) to implement a 36-months CSR project titled the Nigeria Security and Safety Project (NSSP) with an initial 12-month pilot phase to test its approach in addressing the worsening insecurity challenge in Nigeria”.

These partnerships reflect PrimeAlert’s focus on addressing the insecurity challenges in Nigeria and growing its market across the region.

 

