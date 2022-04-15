Connect with us

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria stays True to its Promise to Sponsor 30 Girls from Dream Catchers Academy as well as Donations to the Ikorodu Community

Fulfils promise to provide scholarship to girls at Dream Catchers Academy; donates furniture and essential care products to Agodo Alara Community Primary School and I-Care Foundation, respectively

Published

52 mins ago

 on

L-R: Vani Malik , General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria; Seyi Oluyole, Executive Director and Founder, Dream Catchers Academy; Temidayo Toluwalope, Head of Operations, Dream Catchers Academy; Jessica Ikemefuna, Communications and Media Manager, Dream Catchers Academy; and some Dream Catcher Academy kids at the scholarship donation made by Kimberly-Clark Nigeria

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, a leader in baby care and essential feminine products has fulfilled its promise to provide girls scholarship at the Dream Catchers Academy as part of its commitment to providing Better Care for a Better World.

The promise of the scholarship was made in February 2022, during the commissioning of its factory in Ikorodu, which had in attendance the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Yemi Osinbajo and the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu amongst other key stakeholders. During the ceremony, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik, had revealed the company’s plans to provide the scholarships to 30 girls from Dream Catchers Academy, a non-governmental, free boarding education and performing arts academy for orphaned and under-served girls in Ikorodu, Lagos. Now, a month later, through its Kotex She Sabi initiative, which champions women and girls’ progress, by fighting period stigmas, Kimberly-Clark has fulfilled her promise to the girls.

This scholarship is in addition to two sets of donations, which includes school furniture donation to Agodo Alara Community Primary School, and 5000 Huggies Diapers and 5000 Kotex Sanitary Pads to I-Care Foundation, an NGO that provides welfare to the underprivileged, both in Ikorodu, Lagos, to help reach maligned areas in Ikorodu, a testament to Kimberly-Clark Nigeria’s intentional efforts at improving care for Nigerian women and children.

L-R (Front row): Tiaan Kitshoff, Factory Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria; Vani Malik , General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria; and the Oba of Ikorodu, HRH Kabiru Adewale Sotobi; at the school furniture donation made by Kimberly-Clark Nigeria to Agodo Alara Community Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Present to witness the cheque presentation and hand-over ceremonies to the Dream Catchers Academy and Agodo Alara Community Primary School, the Oba of Ikorodu, His Royal Highness Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, expressed his gratitude to Kimberly-Clark Nigeria’s management.

“We thank the leadership of Kimberly-Clark for contributing this token for the benefit of our children – the future leaders – and the glory and development of the Ikorodu community. Kimberly-Clark has not only been able to extract commitment from the State and Federal Governments to repair our roads, thereby providing easier access to neighbouring communities and expanding the reach of investors and more manufacturing companies to Ikorodu, the company is now showing their care to the Ikorodu community further by helping to provide comfortable infrastructure for our children. ”

Speaking on the importance of this, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik said,

“These donations by Kimberly-Clark Nigeria are part of our commitment to enrich the lives of those in our communities, especially women, girls and children. Beyond commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s national roadmap for industrialization – to create jobs, substitute imports and boost exports, education is very important to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that children are able to reach their full potential and enjoy good education in a comfortable learning environment.”

The Headmistress of Agodo Alara Community Primary School, M.I Adeniyi, thanked Kimberly-Clark Nigeria for presenting the school with equipment that would foster learning and improve the educational experience of the students. She also expressed gratitude to the corporation and the Oba for prioritising the comfort of the children as the students expressed happiness at the donation of the school furniture, dancing and singing at the ceremony.  

L-R: Toheeb Olayinka – iCare Foundation; Rasheed Aregbeshola – iCare Foundation; Princess Abisoye Jimoh; Vani Malik, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria; Deen Sanwoola, Director General iCare Foundation; Zainab Obagun, Government Relations Manager, KC Nigeria and East Africa; Swati Mimani Chief Financial Officer, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria.

Representatives of I-Care Foundation expressed their appreciation and thanked the management of Kimberly-Clark Nigeria for offering a helping hand and improving the welfare conditions of those impacted by the foundation.

Through the years, Kimberly-Clark has enhanced the hygiene and comfort of thousands of women and children through its Huggies Hospital Sampling program and the She Sabi initiative, as well as other strategic partnerships with Plan International to distribute menstrual hygiene pads in Borno State; Oyo State government as part of the hospital sampling in Oyo State; and Water Aid to improve water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for communities in Lagos State.

L-R: M.I Adeniyi, Headmistress of Agodo Alara Community Primary School; Zainab Obagun, Government Relations Manager, KC Nigeria and East Africa; Vani Malik, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria; and Tiaan Kitshoff, Factory Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria

Since the start of its operations in Nigeria in 2012, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria has prioritised investment  in the Nigerian people, providing support from childhood to adulthood, through their products and social impact initiatives. The company plans to take its commitment to women and children further, as it continues to provide Nigerian consumers with top-quality essential hygiene and personal care products.

css.php