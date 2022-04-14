Connect with us

GIVO is set to host its Official Exhibition themed 'Invested in the Earth' | April 22nd

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Easter Special

Telemundo premieres new series, The Scent of Passion and treats Passionistas to a Breakfast Experience | See Photos

OMO honours Mothers through the ‘Everyone’s Mum’ campaign with amazing gifts for Mother's Day

Culture Resonates and the Pupils of Chrisland Schools are promoting Ethnic Inclusion with their Language, Art, Cultural Day

Music Business Academy for Africa sets to return for its Second Edition | See Details

Sandrah Tubobereni hosted 100 Female Entrepreneurs at her #ImpactDayWithTubo22 Event | See Photos

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Jasmine Naza, Christian Okoli and Vera Chidinma would be Speaking at the 6th Edition of C&C Digital House Creatives Lunch

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi

#ToCuppyYourPVC: Cuppy pushes Students & Youths towards the 2023 Elections at the Student Voters Conference

On Earth Day 2022, GIVO will be hosting its official exhibition, themed; Invested In the Earth to showcase the future of the circular economy in Africa through its award-winning technology, processes, and impact.

In Nigeria, over 17.5 million tons of plastic waste are generated every year, with less than 10% collected or recycled. This waste is improperly disposed of in landfills next to residential areas resulting in dire environmental effects.

Caused by human activities, we are tasked with mitigating this problem by creating systems and solutions to minimize plastic waste pollution and its adverse effects on the earth.

GIVO is a circular economy company, leveraging technology to collect, digitize, and process recyclables into valuable goods. Our vision is to be the leading enabler of circular economies in Africa, through tech-enabled waste management and recycling solutions. To date, GIVO has collected & processed over 40 tons of recyclables and produced over 40,000 units of consumer and industrial goods.

The GIVO exhibition will take place on April 22nd, 2022, and will be attended by members of the development community, International agencies, private organizations, federal and state government parastatals.

Join in on this immersive experience filled with practical demonstrations of our technology and products as we explore conversations around:

Proven systems that strengthen recycling value chains across municipalities
The role of technology and digitization in formalizing the informal waste management ecosystem
The process of utilizing recyclable materials to facilitate a circular economy
The environmental & economic implications of the adoption of the circularity concept.

To register for the event, kindly visit HERE

For inquiries and sponsorships, contact: Yemi Ajibade, Marketing Associate at [email protected]  

Stay connected via their social media pages:

Facebook: GIVO Africa

Instagram: @givoafrica

LinkedIn: GIVO Africa

Website: www.givo.africa

 

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

 

