BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Easter Special

Rick Ross: Live in Lagos

Live by Immensum and Stellar International presents Rick Ross: Live in Lagos for ONE NIGHT ONLY, for a special and extraordinary performance by Rick Ross and special guests like Davido, Tiwa Savage, and BNXN (Buju), Mayorkun, Wurld, The Cavemen, Fave, DJ Obi and Soul Yin. Hosted by Jimmie.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotel, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The EditRoom: A 3 Day Post-Production Boot Camp

EditRoom is an exclusive three-day edit boot camp experience for Young Creatives & Professional Filmmakers, Video Editors, SM Content-Creators come to learn the tricks, discovering unique styles of storytelling (e.g docu-films, music videos, corporate interviews, TVCs & Personal projects), Briefs Execution, Pricing, Sound Design, Color Correction & Grading, Basic Animations, Visual Effects, gain full access into ER community, and grab lots of free resource files.

This is also a rare opportunity to meet the top best creatives in Nigeria. It’s time to change the narrative. Welcome to Class!

Date: Thursday, April 14 – Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: theBunker co-working space, 125, Olusegun Osoba Way, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta

RSVP: HERE

Old School Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Night

What are your plans for Thursday? We hope it includes open mic night at Bogobiri. Enjoy a night full of poetry, dance, music and more!

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Venue: Hustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Soca Thursday

A place to shake off any stress and negative vibes of the week.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

Premium Fridays

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, Sky Mall, 3rd floor, Sangotedo, Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki.

90’s Baby

90s baby is back this Friday with an Easter show, and it promises to be so much fun. Tickets cost 2k and are available at the door

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Sigag Lauren’s Total Rave Sigag Lauren is inviting you to Total Rave this weekend and will be treating you to the best live EDM set you have ever experienced. Total Rave is best experienced with your squad, so don’t go alone.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar And Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria island.

RSVP: HERE

Sweat It Out X

Another turn-up location for you this weekend! Sweat it out is back for its tenth edition. Sweat it out X. As per usual, expect deep minimal tech, afro house, disco and techno for this one.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Black Finesse with 355 Restaurant

Black Finesse is a Jameson Black Barrel sponsored event, celebrating the finest whiskey, amazing music, lifestyle and the 355 experience Music policy by, DJ Tohbahd, DJ Dips, DJ Eazi, DJ Blacky B. Hype policy by Active Boy DA.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, 9A Oko AWO street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 018880289 or 08113041019

Homecoming Festival 2022

Homecoming Festival is the spark that ignites this movement; a 4-day cultural exchange that brings African creatives and creativity back to Africa, and gives them what they need to take their vision to the world. From explosive live performances by the world’s most exciting African and International stars to an education platform exploring the business of music, media and fashion through to a streetwear pop-pp where local and global designers release world-exclusive product collaborations. Homecoming presents the best of contemporary culture through the lens of Africa’s trendsetting creative generation.

Date: Friday, April 15 – Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vendease Ibadan Games Night (Easter edition).

If you are in Ibadan this Easter weekend, then this free event will be great for you. Vendease Social Games Festival is a day-long fiesta bringing young professionals to enjoy games, have fun and network. Games to be played include Flip cup, pool, Chess, Draft, Table tennis, Beach limbo, Jenga, cards, Tug of war, Charades, PS 4, Fill in the Black, Scrabble e.t.c

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Highlight Lounge, Elebu express, Alao Akala Expy, beside Alheri suites, off Kuola, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

The Wedding (A Live Play)

Envision attending a play disguised as a wedding ceremony. Book your tickets now for an amazing theatre experience.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lounge464 – Good Friday

This is Gaise Baba’s hub. His base. His music and conversations spot where he shares his truest essence with his fan-mily. At Lounge464, Gaise Baba’s heart – art, music and ideology – is poured out as he performs pure, rustic African music for you – his constantly expanding community.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: HIS Dulce Apartments, 4 Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bar Crawl

The LOAB Bar Crawl is back like it never left. Bar crawl is an activity we do every first Friday of the month. We vibe through multiple bars in a single night. This allows us to experience multiple locations while having fun.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Island (Lagos)

RSVP: 08101515327 or HERE

Games 360

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Coney Island Beach Resort, Okun-Ajah Rd, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ada the Country

Doyenne Circle is set to entertain theatregoers in Lagos this Easter weekend with its acclaimed musical ‘Ada the Country’ billed to run from Friday to Monday. Directed by Kemi Lala Akindoju, the all-female cast musical features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to the stage ranging from music, and acting to dancing. These include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.

Date: Friday, April 15 – Monday, April 18, 2022.

Time: 3 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Wave

House of Oni is bringing you an unforgettable beach experience at Wave Beach. 6+ Deejays, Pool, Games, Food and Drinks. Tickets for N5000 and at door N7000. Ticket covers, entry fee, headphones and games.

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach,

RSVP: WhatsApp 08173637373 or HERE

Bao Buns & Grill

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: La Tarvena, 48 Balarabe Musa Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Alte Culture Festival

A celebration of the Alte sub-culture movement in the Nigerian creative industry. Features music performances, fashion showcases and art exhibitions.

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

AMF Underground

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Eko Paradise

Three reasons you don’t wanna miss Eko Paradise; you can buy cocktail, it doesn’t have to be a bottle. You get to meet a match through an algorithm introduced by The Faaji App and you get to start your night early at 5pm. You don’t have to sit at home till 11pm.

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Kenivior, 136 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

AY LIVE on Easter Sunday

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234 8067386462 or HERE

Pottery & Movies

Hang out with Breather.ng on Easter Sunday, for an amazing celebration of pottery, movies and snacks.

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 3 PM

Venue: EbonyLife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or 08179466989

Kayak Hangout

Kayaking is not something you come across every day, it’s fun, engaging, refreshing, safe and alternative. It gives you the feeling of being in charge as you are the captain of your own Kayak.

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Boat Cruise Easter Edition

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Vibe On The Beach

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Coney Island Beach Resort, Okun-Ajah Rd, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Easter Sunday House Party

Don’t miss this coming Easter Sunday fun. Time to connect and experience this awesome house party. You get good music, free Wi-Fi, food and drinks, games, make new friends and enjoy the fun of life and living. You don’t wanna miss the fun.

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Orchard Estate Lekki, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki

RSVP: WhatsApp 07084763184 or HERE

Pottery At The Beach

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: 12’’ Baguette, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Praise Jam

Praise Jam is back. Tope Alabi, Akporo, Chioma Jesus, Ema Oh Ma God, Mercy Chinwo, Eben, Mike Abdul Bee Jay Sax will all be live alongside Kenny Blaq; as the host. Experience praise at it’s very best.

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Easter Monday Paintball Hangout

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: CMD Road, Magodo

RSVP: WhatsApp 07084763184 or HERE

Vogue Boys Easter Cookout 22

Picture this; the sun is out, your bum is out and you’re at a crazy pop-up water park slippin’ & slidin’ down the lawn with the sexiest people in Lagos as ‘Sungba’ blasts from the stage and assorted meats sizzle on the grills. A few feet away stands an angel, melanin glistening in the Lagos heat as they flash you the most perfect smile. Just then the realization hits you, “I’d have entered summer single if I hadn’t bought that ticket to Vogue Boys Easter Cookout 22”. It’s going to be a festival experience, unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed in Lagos.

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: 3 Prof. Jubril Aminu Street, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Obi’s House this Easter Monday is about to be lit! Make sure you save the date and come with your gang to the party.

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Bolivar, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

The Business of Creativity Workshop

Join creators like Tosin Akinyemiju, Halima Akinyemiju, Bisola Adeniyi, Tope Adenola Ademola Odusami, and Jide Odukoya at The Business of Creativity: a two-day workshop that will teach you everything you need to master your freelance business.

Date: Tuesday, April 19 – Wednesday, 20, 2022.

Venue: Laah Studios, 169 Ikorodu Road, Onipanu, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lipstick Jungle

Date: Wednesday, 20, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, 9A Oko AWO street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 018880289 or 08113041019