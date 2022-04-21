Connect with us

Career Inspired

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

BN TV Career

Tayo Aina spent 24 hours with Iyin Aboyeji, M.I Abaga & Remi Dada to ask them life's toughest questions | Watch

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

Career

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Career Promotions

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales👏🏾👏🏾

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Career Inspired

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Career News

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition

Career

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Commonwealth Secretariat has announced the shortlisted entries for the much-anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards, which were postponed because of the pandemic last year.

The selection of twenty entries includes a diverse spectrum of inspiring educators and creative programmes, ranging from those aimed at increasing female literacy and combating young unemployment to those aimed at empowering teachers and academics and promoting peace education.

The Commonwealth Secretariat developed the awards, now in their sixth year, to recognise and honour bright and innovative programmes, initiatives, and individuals that have had a significant influence on the education sector – on students, teachers, or the education system – throughout the Commonwealth.

The twenty shortlisted entries were chosen by an expert panel of judges in the following categories:

  • Rethinking Education for Innovation
  • Rethinking Education for Work
  • Rethinking Education for Sustainability
  • Education as Pathways to Peace
  • Education for Inclusion
  • Commonwealth Outstanding Teacher or School Leader

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said:

The sixth Commonwealth Education Awards not only celebrate promising and innovative practices but also aim to share these ideas with other Commonwealth countries who can replicate them to enhance learning outcomes.

The Education Awards are such a huge part of what we do at the Commonwealth given that 60 per cent of the Commonwealth’s 2.5 billion population is under the age of 30. And there has never been a better time to recognise the innovation, dedication and commitment demonstrated by the education profession in the Commonwealth.

Education is a top priority for the Secretariat and every Commonwealth country. These awards come at a time when the world continues to navigate the profound impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on education systems, a topic that will be discussed at the upcoming Commonwealth Education Ministers Meeting in Nairobi. Over the past two years, we have seen the vital work that schools, educators, and communities do daily to support our education systems. These awards are a fitting moment to recognise their tireless efforts and incredible work in supporting young people across the Commonwealth.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted.

Layne Robinson, Head of Social Policy Development at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said: “Thank you once again to all who submitted their entries and a huge congratulations to the shortlisted candidates in each category. This year, our judges were overwhelmed with the highest quality entries for the awards, so getting to the shortlist is a great achievement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a huge burden on educational institutions across the Commonwealth. Now, more than ever, we must continue to recognise achievements and acknowledge the vital roles being played in helping the Commonwealth meet its education targets towards the 2030 Agenda.”

This year, a record number of entries (2,462 entries) from 32 countries were received, of which 640 met the submission criteria. Judges were highly impressed by the numerous examples of excellence, resilience, talent, and innovation found in the many submissions received.

Of the twenty shortlisted, six finalists will be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 28, 2022, held on the margins of the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers in Nairobi.

In no particular order, see the details of all the shortlisted entries and categories are listed below:

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR INNOVATION

  • Basic Education Quality Improvement Programme (BEQUIP) (Kenya)
  • Peepul-Chief Minister’s CM Rise (India)
  • The Book Club – Manyatta Primary School (Kenya)
  • Zenafri (Nigeria)
  • The Kalsom Movement (Malaysia)

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR WORK

  • Educate! (Uganda)
  • Triple threat: researcher, innovator, entrepreneur – Keningau Vocational College (Malaysia)
  • Navonmesh Prasar (Communicating Innovation) (India)
  • M-PESA Foundation Academy (Kenya)

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY

  • Wild Shaale (India)
  • TARA Akshar (India)

EDUCATION AS PATHWAYS TO PEACE

  • AMANI Clubs (Kenya)
  • Afrogiveness Centre Project (Cameroon)

EDUCATION FOR INCLUSION

  • Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) (India)
  • No One Out (NOO) (Kenya)
  • Autism Disorder Project (South Africa)

COMMONWEALTH OUTSTANDING TEACHER OR SCHOOL LEADER

  • Amos Nyameino (Kenya)
    Head of ICT and Innovations Dpt at Kasigau Girls Secondary School
  • Mohd Sirhajwan Bin Idek (Malaysia)
    Keningau Vocational College
  • Leonida Chepkorir Soi (Kenya)
    Teachers’ Service Commission-Moi Forces Academy Mombassa
  • Peter Mokaya Tabichi (Kenya)
    Classroom Teacher, Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”
css.php