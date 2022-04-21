Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

The Commonwealth Secretariat has announced the shortlisted entries for the much-anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards, which were postponed because of the pandemic last year.

The selection of twenty entries includes a diverse spectrum of inspiring educators and creative programmes, ranging from those aimed at increasing female literacy and combating young unemployment to those aimed at empowering teachers and academics and promoting peace education.

The Commonwealth Secretariat developed the awards, now in their sixth year, to recognise and honour bright and innovative programmes, initiatives, and individuals that have had a significant influence on the education sector – on students, teachers, or the education system – throughout the Commonwealth.

The twenty shortlisted entries were chosen by an expert panel of judges in the following categories:

Rethinking Education for Innovation

Rethinking Education for Work

Rethinking Education for Sustainability

Education as Pathways to Peace

Education for Inclusion

Commonwealth Outstanding Teacher or School Leader

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said:

The sixth Commonwealth Education Awards not only celebrate promising and innovative practices but also aim to share these ideas with other Commonwealth countries who can replicate them to enhance learning outcomes. The Education Awards are such a huge part of what we do at the Commonwealth given that 60 per cent of the Commonwealth’s 2.5 billion population is under the age of 30. And there has never been a better time to recognise the innovation, dedication and commitment demonstrated by the education profession in the Commonwealth. Education is a top priority for the Secretariat and every Commonwealth country. These awards come at a time when the world continues to navigate the profound impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on education systems, a topic that will be discussed at the upcoming Commonwealth Education Ministers Meeting in Nairobi. Over the past two years, we have seen the vital work that schools, educators, and communities do daily to support our education systems. These awards are a fitting moment to recognise their tireless efforts and incredible work in supporting young people across the Commonwealth. Congratulations to all those shortlisted.

Layne Robinson, Head of Social Policy Development at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said: “Thank you once again to all who submitted their entries and a huge congratulations to the shortlisted candidates in each category. This year, our judges were overwhelmed with the highest quality entries for the awards, so getting to the shortlist is a great achievement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a huge burden on educational institutions across the Commonwealth. Now, more than ever, we must continue to recognise achievements and acknowledge the vital roles being played in helping the Commonwealth meet its education targets towards the 2030 Agenda.”

This year, a record number of entries (2,462 entries) from 32 countries were received, of which 640 met the submission criteria. Judges were highly impressed by the numerous examples of excellence, resilience, talent, and innovation found in the many submissions received.

Of the twenty shortlisted, six finalists will be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 28, 2022, held on the margins of the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers in Nairobi.

In no particular order, see the details of all the shortlisted entries and categories are listed below:

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR INNOVATION

Basic Education Quality Improvement Programme (BEQUIP) (Kenya)

Peepul-Chief Minister’s CM Rise (India)

The Book Club – Manyatta Primary School (Kenya)

Zenafri (Nigeria)

The Kalsom Movement (Malaysia)

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR WORK

Educate! (Uganda)

Triple threat: researcher, innovator, entrepreneur – Keningau Vocational College (Malaysia)

Navonmesh Prasar (Communicating Innovation) (India)

M-PESA Foundation Academy (Kenya)

RETHINKING EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Wild Shaale (India)

TARA Akshar (India)

EDUCATION AS PATHWAYS TO PEACE

AMANI Clubs (Kenya)

Afrogiveness Centre Project (Cameroon)

EDUCATION FOR INCLUSION

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) (India)

No One Out (NOO) (Kenya)

Autism Disorder Project (South Africa)

COMMONWEALTH OUTSTANDING TEACHER OR SCHOOL LEADER