It's 10 Years of Undying Love for Stephanie & Linus Idahosa!

Estrella Dale: Getting Married For the Wrong Reasons Could Be a Person's Worst Decision

We're In Love With Adekunle Gold's Special Birthday Message To Wife Simi

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi: A Relationship Timeline

Debby Felix, Nonso Bassey & Okey Jude discuss Cohabitation & Celibacy on "Ndani Real Talk"

Watch Jennifer Lopez Detail the Sweet Moment Ben Affleck Popped the Question

"Final Lap" - Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah Are Counting Down to #UndeniablyYours2022

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Temi Otedola's Engagement Ring is Fit for a Queen

Is Marriage Overrated? Watch the Season Finale of "Frankly Speaking"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Like wine, love gets better and better with time. If there is a “next greatest thing” after weddings, it is unquestionably anniversaries! Doing life with the love of your life and keeping it together in the face of adversity is certainly cause for celebration. It’s been ten wonderful years for Stephanie Linus and her sweetheart Linus Idahosa.

Stephanie had the sweetest words to say about their new milestone. Posting their lovely wedding photos on Instagram, she penned down a sweet word that has us blushing and smiling from ear to ear. “…10 years on and our fire continues to burn! #OurWeddingAnniversary.”

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with this clip from their epic wedding video. 😍

