It’s 10 Years of Undying Love for Stephanie & Linus Idahosa!

Like wine, love gets better and better with time. If there is a “next greatest thing” after weddings, it is unquestionably anniversaries! Doing life with the love of your life and keeping it together in the face of adversity is certainly cause for celebration. It’s been ten wonderful years for Stephanie Linus and her sweetheart Linus Idahosa.

Stephanie had the sweetest words to say about their new milestone. Posting their lovely wedding photos on Instagram, she penned down a sweet word that has us blushing and smiling from ear to ear. “…10 years on and our fire continues to burn! #OurWeddingAnniversary.”

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with this clip from their epic wedding video. 😍