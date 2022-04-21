Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast”

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman are launching their parenting podcast where they’ll share lessons learned on the journey – from preconception to post-partum.

Titled “DUE Parenting Podcast,” (@dueparentingpod), the first season is set to kick off this Friday, 22nd of April.

“This is something we have been meaning to do for the longest time, but a mixture of procrastination, shyness and work schedules just kept preventing us from going ahead. But we finally did it,” Linda wrote in an Instagram post announcing the podcast.

“Yes, our tell-all podcast that primarily talks about our journey from preconception, pregnancy, birth and now parenting is here! It is called the DUE PARENTING PODCAST, and we share the little we have learned on this journey whilst learning from the experiences of our friends and guests.”

Watch the trailer:

