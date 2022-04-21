All the Photos! Liquorose, Davido, Whitemoney, P-Square & More at the Star-Studded 2022 AY Live Show

The 2022 edition of the annual comedy show AY Live took place on Easter Sunday, April 17 and it was star-studded as several celebrities and socialites stepped out for a night of fun.

From hilarious comedy to energetic performances, the night was one that we won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Held at Eko Hotel & Suites, the event featured performances from Davido, P-Square, Whitemoney, Portable, Abdul Kareem Edris and more. Comedians who stormed the stage include Akpororo, Gordons, Pencil and more.

The event was attended by Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual, Liquorose, Alex Asogwa, Emeka Okonkwo “E-money”, Kennedy Okonkwo, Nas Boi, Zubby Michael, and more.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: @stephn_ad