All the Photos! Liquorose, Davido, Whitemoney, P-Square & More at the Star-Studded 2022 AY Live Show

Just When You Thought Kunle Remi Couldn't Get Any More Hilarious, He Does | Watch

Catch the First Episode of "Inkblot Meet and Greet" (Season 4) featuring Bovi

See BTS Moments from "Therapy" Season 2 featuring Falz & Toke Makinwa

You Won't Want to Miss This Episode of "Therapy"

Catch Episodes 15 & 16 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Bovi and his class prepare for a stage play in Episode 8 of "Back to School"

Here's Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Watch Episode 7 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Back To School: Graduation Season"

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

All the Photos! Liquorose, Davido, Whitemoney, P-Square & More at the Star-Studded 2022 AY Live Show

Published

7 mins ago

 on

The 2022 edition of the annual comedy show AY Live took place on Easter Sunday, April 17 and it was star-studded as several celebrities and socialites stepped out for a night of fun.

From hilarious comedy to energetic performances, the night was one that we won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Held at Eko Hotel & Suites, the event featured performances from Davido, P-Square, Whitemoney, Portable, Abdul Kareem Edris and more. Comedians who stormed the stage include Akpororo, Gordons, Pencil and more.

The event was attended by Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual, Liquorose, Alex Asogwa, Emeka Okonkwo “E-money”, Kennedy Okonkwo, Nas Boi, Zubby Michael, and more.

See the photos below:

 

 

Photo Credit: @stephn_ad

