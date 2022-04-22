Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

Singer and, Songwriter Seyi Shay is in full disclosure mode with details about her pregnancy, her child’s father and their relationship status, her latest album “Big Girl,” her music career, industry feuds, and more.

Seyi Shay, in this latest feature, tells a very human story of a woman who has come into her own, embodying the burden of responsibility and growth, providing exceptional insights into her life’s journey, from navigating the ups and downs of her career to advancing towards self-acceptance and personal joy.

“I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future. I’m happy that I’m still progressing,” said Seyi Shay.

Knowing and being yourself are essential components of growth and as Shay succinctly puts it “I am a grown and sexy woman with lots of experiences. I have embraced my vulnerabilities and I’m owning them.”

At the time of publishing, Blanck Magazine announced that Seyi Shay had just given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Credits

Interview by Franka Asindi Chiedu (@fasindi)

Photography by @Mikeoshai

Styled by @zedeye

Makeup by @adellabeauty

Hair by @tgoldhair