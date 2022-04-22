Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

Music Scoop

BOJ’s Star Studded “Gbagada Express” Album Is Here | Listen

Music

New Music: DolapoTheVibe - Bonjour

Music

New Music + Video: NATIVE Sound System feat. Lojay & Ayra Starr - Runaway

Music

New EP: Terri - In Transit

Music

New Music: BNXN feat. Zinoleesky - Kilometer (Remix)

Music

Watch Diamond Platnumz' "Wonder" Music Video starring Jide Kosoko

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

Music

New Video: Masterkraft feat. Chiké - Hosanna

Music

New Video: Pheelz feat. BNXN - Finesse

Music

Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Singer and, Songwriter Seyi Shay is in full disclosure mode with details about her pregnancy, her child’s father and their relationship status, her latest album “Big Girl,” her music career, industry feuds, and more.

Seyi Shay, in this latest feature, tells a very human story of a woman who has come into her own, embodying the burden of responsibility and growth, providing exceptional insights into her life’s journey, from navigating the ups and downs of her career to advancing towards self-acceptance and personal joy.

“I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future. I’m happy that I’m still progressing,” said Seyi Shay.

Knowing and being yourself are essential components of growth and as Shay succinctly puts it “I am a grown and sexy woman with lots of experiences. I have embraced my vulnerabilities and I’m owning them.”

At the time of publishing, Blanck Magazine announced that Seyi Shay had just given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Visit www.blanckdigital.com to read the full issue.

Credits
Interview by Franka Asindi Chiedu (@fasindi)
Photography  by @Mikeoshai
Styled by @zedeye
Makeup by @adellabeauty
Hair by @tgoldhair

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Getting Married For the Wrong Reasons Could Be a Person’s Worst Decision

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop
css.php