

These Nigerian-Americans were recognized for their excellence in the Biden Administration at an event which had the DG of WTO, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala in attendance.

Among the honourees are Senior Advisor, Global Markets at the U.S Department of Commerce and Biden appointee at the International Trade Administration Ike Umunnah; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Akunna Ezinwa Cook; Member of IM COVID-19 response team Osaremen Okolo, Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency Enoh T. Ebong; White House Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo; Deputy Director for the Office of Health & HIV/AIDS, Africare Kechi Achebe; as well as Chief Innovation Officer at US Dept. of Labor Chike Aguh.