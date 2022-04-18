Connect with us

These Nigerian-Americans were recognized for their excellence in the Biden Administration

Yemi Osinbajo Officially Declares Intention to Run for President in 2023 Under APC

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed As The First Black Woman To Join The US Supreme Court

Nigeria's Tope Awotona, Founder of Calendly is 1 of 2 Black Tech Billionaires in the U.S & the Cover Personality on Forbes' 36th Annual Billionaires Issue 👏🏾

This 12-Year Old didn't Like the Way Teachers were Treated, so She Wrote a Novel About it to Cause a Change

Dangote, Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu Top Africans on Forbes Billionaires List for 2022

FG Says Phone Numbers Not Linked To A NIN Will Be Barred From Making Calls

Angelique Kidjo Wins Best Global Music Album at the #Grammys2022

These 3 Remarkable Teens on the Spectrum are Showcasing their Pieces at the “Art In Autism” Exhibition 👏🏾 | April 2nd - 19th

These Nigerian-Americans were recognized for their excellence in the Biden Administration at an event which had the DG of WTO, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala in attendance.

Among the honourees are Senior Advisor, Global Markets at the U.S Department of Commerce and Biden appointee at the International Trade Administration Ike Umunnah; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Akunna Ezinwa Cook; Member of IM COVID-19 response team Osaremen Okolo, Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency Enoh T. Ebong; White House Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo; Deputy Director for the Office of Health & HIV/AIDS, Africare Kechi Achebe; as well as Chief Innovation Officer at US Dept. of Labor Chike Aguh.

