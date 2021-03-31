New Video: Flavour – Good Woman

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Flavour N’abania, has dropped the visuals for the second track off his studio album, “Flavour of Africa“. The song titled “Good Woman” is a tribute to women across the globe with a beautiful fusion of afro-pop, highlife and alternative sound.

Flavour pays respect to valiant women such as Onyeka Owenu, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, Funmi Iyanda, Ibukun Awosika, Feyikemi Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi, Joke Silva including his mother, Felicia Okoli.

Directed by Dammy Twitch the music video captures the strength, elegance and resilience of women while it tells a story of how women thrive despite the challenges they are faced. Not only does the singer shower praises and admiration to a good woman, but he also offers due gratification to the Almighty for creating them.

The Masterkraft-produced single includes an outstanding intro rendition from Chukwupa Ike with a methodic finish. The video was also filmed in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch the visuals for “Good woman” here:

