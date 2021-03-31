Bien and Chiki Get Ring Tattoos in Episode 3 of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family” Season 2

Sauti Sol has served up episode 3 of their reality show “Sol Family” Season 2.

In this episode, Bien and Chiki get ring tattoos right where their wedding rings are worn.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below: