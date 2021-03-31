Bien and Chiki Get Ring Tattoos in Episode 3 of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family” Season 2

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sauti Sol has served up episode 3 of their reality show “Sol Family” Season 2.

In this episode, Bien and Chiki get ring tattoos right where their wedding rings are worn.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

