Connect with us

BN TV Music

"The Birth Of The Genius" - Your First Look at the Forthcoming "Black Box Interview" featuring Don Jazzy

BN TV

Here's a Compilation of Food Videos, Cooking & Kitchen Hacks from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Music

New Video: Flavour - Good Woman

BN TV Music

Bien and Chiki Get Ring Tattoos in Episode 3 of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family" Season 2

BN TV

Reclaiming Power! Episode 3 of Demi Lovato’s Four-Part Documentary "Dancing With the Devil" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Stephanie Linus’ New Short Film "Good Police"

BN TV

Priscilla Ojo's Birthday Celebration was all Shades of Fun | Watch

BN TV

Need Something Light? Sisi Yemmie's Beef Kebab Recipe is Just Right

BN TV Music

Joeboy Performs Songs from his Debut Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic" in this Live Session

BN TV Movies & TV

Things have Gotten More Complicated in Episode 6 of “Bad Gang”

BN TV

“The Birth Of The Genius” – Your First Look at the Forthcoming “Black Box Interview” featuring Don Jazzy

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Bounce Radio is set to drop a new episode of the “Black Box Interview” featuring record producer, audio engineer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy in ‘The Birth Of The Genius’.

Ahead of the official premiere, an early access preview has been released to tease you as you anticipate the full interview.

In the 10 minutes preview, the interview host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asks the record executive why he felt a need to post about his new house and he responds by saying,

I have several houses, but this one, I like it more. I already saw some people perambulating my house that already figured out that it was my house before I posted it. And at the end of the day, they’ll now go and put out one story. I don’t want them to help me and put the story out the way I don’t want the story to be.

Don Jazzy also added that he had lived in the house for about one to two months before he shared the news. “It’s a thing of Joy. I like it, it’s beautiful. My parents are happy, they like it… It’s sort of like a family home,” he said.

He goes on to talk about stories surrounding his living in a rented house, housing as a business, his family, growing up and more.

The first part of the interview is set to drop on the 1st of April. But before then, enjoy this snippet:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties

Ayobami Esther: Common Mistakes Job Applicants Make & How to Rectify Them

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry
Advertisement
css.php