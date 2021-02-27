Connect with us

Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’

New Music: Skaa feat. Buju - Right Back

New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers - Don't Want Your Love

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Patoranking - Pretty Girl

#DiscoverWithBN: Let's Reintroducing You to Glowrie

New Video: Banky W - Final Say

New Music: Banky W - Final Say

Joeboy shares the Story Behind his Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic"

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Flex

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Don Jazzy is definitely reaping the dividends of a fruitful 2021 as the music producer has now copped a new crib.

The Mavin Records head honcho has signed some of the biggest artistes in Nigeria and Africa, from Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Rema, to Arya Starr and Johnny Drille.

He shared a photo of his completed crib via his Instagram page with the caption: “Added this new crib to the portfolio 🙏🏾. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping”.

Congratulations The Don!

Check on it!

Photo Credit: donjazzy
