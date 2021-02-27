Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

Don Jazzy is definitely reaping the dividends of a fruitful 2021 as the music producer has now copped a new crib.

The Mavin Records head honcho has signed some of the biggest artistes in Nigeria and Africa, from Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Rema, to Arya Starr and Johnny Drille.

He shared a photo of his completed crib via his Instagram page with the caption: “Added this new crib to the portfolio 🙏🏾. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping”.

Congratulations The Don!

Check on it!

Photo Credit: donjazzy