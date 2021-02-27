Connect with us

New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers - Don't Want Your Love

Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’

New Music: Skaa feat. Buju - Right Back

Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Patoranking - Pretty Girl

#DiscoverWithBN: Let's Reintroducing You to Glowrie

New Video: Banky W - Final Say

New Music: Banky W - Final Say

Joeboy shares the Story Behind his Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic"

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Flex

New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers – Don't Want Your Love

3 hours ago

UK Afropop singer, Valee Music has finally given fans a brand-new single “Don’t Want Your Love” produced by Ubuntu Brothers and written by Valerie Sibanda.

With all the collaborative efforts to the track, “Don’t Want Your Love” embodies the rich African musical element that makes it sound like an absolute hit song to rock the airwaves in preparation for more music from the creative zone of Valee Music.

Fused with elements of Afrosoul and House music; “Don’t Want Your Love” is a love song with a twist! She is bold, she is daring as she sings; ‘‘no, I don’t want your love”. In her words; “Don’t Want Your Love” is about knowing your worth and not accepting every proposal you get because you deserve better.”

Listen to track:

Download

