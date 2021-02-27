New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers – Don’t Want Your Love

UK Afropop singer, Valee Music has finally given fans a brand-new single “Don’t Want Your Love” produced by Ubuntu Brothers and written by Valerie Sibanda.

With all the collaborative efforts to the track, “Don’t Want Your Love” embodies the rich African musical element that makes it sound like an absolute hit song to rock the airwaves in preparation for more music from the creative zone of Valee Music.

Fused with elements of Afrosoul and House music; “Don’t Want Your Love” is a love song with a twist! She is bold, she is daring as she sings; ‘‘no, I don’t want your love”. In her words; “Don’t Want Your Love” is about knowing your worth and not accepting every proposal you get because you deserve better.”

