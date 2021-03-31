Reclaiming Power! Episode 3 of Demi Lovato’s Four-Part Documentary “Dancing With the Devil” is Here

Connect with us

Published

35 mins ago

 on

The third part of Demi Lovato‘s highly anticipated four-part documentary, “Dancing With the Devil” has dropped.

The amazing singer bares it all in this powerful documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath.

In this third episode, Demi goes to rehab and begins her road to recovery, but with bumps along the way. As she returns to the stage for the first time since her overdose, she needs to find balance in her life.

Watch the new episode below:

