Watch Stephanie Linus' New Short Film "Good Police"

"The Birth Of The Genius" - Your First Look at the Forthcoming "Black Box Interview" featuring Don Jazzy

Reclaiming Power! Episode 3 of Demi Lovato’s Four-Part Documentary "Dancing With the Devil" is Here

Priscilla Ojo's Birthday Celebration was all Shades of Fun | Watch

Need Something Light? Sisi Yemmie's Beef Kebab Recipe is Just Right

Joeboy Performs Songs from his Debut Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic" in this Live Session

Things have Gotten More Complicated in Episode 6 of “Bad Gang”

You Should See the New Episode of "Colours of Life" Season 2 with Koko Kalango

Adanna & David Planned a Surprise for their Son Noah's 3rd Birthday | Watch

#DimmaWeekly: A Few Days in Dimma Umeh's Life - Spa Day, Shopping & Self Care

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Stephanie Linus has premiered her newest short film, “Good Police,” which she created and scripted with Adeola Adeyemo.

The short film tells the story of Linda, a victim of gender-based violence, who is distraught when friends discourage her from reporting her husband to the Police. But she does anyway, and the support she finds is both shocking and welcoming.

“A victim of sexual or gender-based violence has the right to be reasonably protected from the accused offender,” according to the YouTube description. “One of the best resources for this help is the law enforcement agencies created to protect us. The Police can help if you become a victim of crime, including rape or sexual assault.”

The aim of the “Hey Woman Series“​ is to tell stories from different perspectives. Law enforcement agents are responsible for taking reports of any assault and conducting an investigation when a crime has occurred. If you or someone you know has been a victim of gender or sexual violence, don’t be discouraged from seeking justice.

Watch the short film below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

