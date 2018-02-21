BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of Commonwealth High Level Group

21.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of Commonwealth High Level Group - BellaNaija

Former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been selected as one of the members of a High Level Group on Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Premium Times reports.

The group whose creation was said to be directed by the Commonwealth heads of government is headed by former president of Kiribati Anote Tong.

Other members of the group include Lord Howell, former British energy secretary; Louise Frechette, former UN deputy secretary-general; and Robert Hill, former Australian defence minister.

Dame Miller, former deputy prime minister of Barbados and George Vella, former foreign minister of Malta are also members of the group.

The communications officer of the Commonwealth, Ben Maloney, had reported that the group’s function was to make recommendations as to governance of the Commonwealth secretariat.

The Commonwealth has however denied the claims, stating that the issue of succession is not part of the group’s mandate. The group said:

At their last Summit in Malta, Commonwealth heads of government directed the secretary-general to form the group.

Today members are discussing the scope of the group’s work and the areas of governance it will examine over the coming months.

The process is open and the high level group reports to the heads.

The issue of succession of the Head of the Commonwealth is not part of the group’s mandate.

Former members may be appointed to the group, the secretariat said.

3 Comments on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of Commonwealth High Level Group
  • toto February 21, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    good weldone ma

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Maxie February 21, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Keep making us proud.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • stacy_kema February 21, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Mama be making us proud. Pls contest for the 2019 elections plsss. Donald Duke and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for president

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija