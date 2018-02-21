Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of Commonwealth High Level Group

Former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been selected as one of the members of a High Level Group on Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Premium Times reports.

The group whose creation was said to be directed by the Commonwealth heads of government is headed by former president of Kiribati Anote Tong.

Other members of the group include Lord Howell, former British energy secretary; Louise Frechette, former UN deputy secretary-general; and Robert Hill, former Australian defence minister.

Dame Miller, former deputy prime minister of Barbados and George Vella, former foreign minister of Malta are also members of the group.

The communications officer of the Commonwealth, Ben Maloney, had reported that the group’s function was to make recommendations as to governance of the Commonwealth secretariat.

The Commonwealth has however denied the claims, stating that the issue of succession is not part of the group’s mandate. The group said:

At their last Summit in Malta, Commonwealth heads of government directed the secretary-general to form the group. Today members are discussing the scope of the group’s work and the areas of governance it will examine over the coming months. The process is open and the high level group reports to the heads. The issue of succession of the Head of the Commonwealth is not part of the group’s mandate.

Former members may be appointed to the group, the secretariat said.