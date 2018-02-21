Nigeria’s Bobsled Team makes Personal Best Time at Winter Olympics

The historic Bobsled team of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga, representing Nigeria at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have made a personal best time of 52.21 seconds, Guardian reports.

The girls who are the first female Africans to compete in the sport of bobsled at the winter Olympics finished in the 20th position in both their first two runs.

Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke, Communications Director of Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN), described the girls reaching a new personal best time as something that calls for celebration.

Yes, it calls for a celebration. All other competitors on the track had been participating in bobsled event for the past five to seven years, and our athletes are less than a year in the game. Besides, the sled our athletes used were not the sophisticated type compared to the one used by other competitors. Tomorrow (today), they will hit the track for their final appearance, and our message to them is to make sure they don’t crash. If they can finish the race the way they did today (yesterday), we will be very happy.

