Nigeria’s Bobsled Team makes Personal Best Time at Winter Olympics

21.02.2018

The historic Bobsled team of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga, representing Nigeria at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have made a personal best time of 52.21 seconds, Guardian reports.

The girls who are the first female Africans to compete in the sport of bobsled at the winter Olympics finished in the 20th position in both their first two runs.

Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke, Communications Director of Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN), described the girls reaching a new personal best time as something that calls for celebration.

Yes, it calls for a celebration. All other competitors on the track had been participating in bobsled event for the past five to seven years, and our athletes are less than a year in the game.

Besides, the sled our athletes used were not the sophisticated type compared to the one used by other competitors. Tomorrow (today), they will hit the track for their final appearance, and our message to them is to make sure they don’t crash. If they can finish the race the way they did today (yesterday), we will be very happy.

See a short clip of their race below:

Photo Credit: bsfnigeria

11 Comments on Nigeria’s Bobsled Team makes Personal Best Time at Winter Olympics
  • Mannie February 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    That’s all well and cute; but where’s the medal?

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • mr February 21, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      A snake swallowed it. You will asking foolish question. When last did you pay your taxes to support initiative like this..

      Love this! 146
    • Californiabawlar February 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      On your head.

      I mean since we’re being childish and silly.

      Love this! 88
    • faisim February 21, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Really?. That’s all you can say. Help me Jesus. The things i wish i could say to you right now. These women trained themselves without any sponsorship and they made it this far. They deserve a medal for paving the way for other Africans. Please what have you done to deserve a medal. Boy/Girl Bye.

      Love this! 59
    • Damilola February 21, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Where is your brain? Once you find it, use it properly and just donate to support them.
      I made it a goal to meet these amazing ladies. I’ve never met a group of strong ladies who are so passionate and optimistic despite the difficulty they’ve encountered. Congrats ladies, I am so proud of you guys.

      Love this! 32
  • Maxie February 21, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Beautiful ladies. May all your efforts be crowned with success.

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • o February 21, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    That was how Punch newspaper called Simi a disappointment. Stupid ppl. I was so upset. Even the editor that allowed it go to print.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • concerned9ja February 21, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Punch really???…tell you what’s disappointing is the Govt and Sponsors not helping out these girls..they even touched down in Lagos…still minimal funding.

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Dayo February 21, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    CONGRATS girls! You have made us proud…

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Cynical February 22, 2018 at 11:13 am

      Yes girls. I am so proud of all of you. Medal or not, your names have been etched in the history books.

      Love this! 18
  • AdamaziEvents February 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Kudos ladies!!! You have done well

    Love this! 32 Reply
