Nigeria is getting a Male Bobsled Team!

Nigeria made history earlier in the year when three women Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga represented the country in the Bobsled event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Now, history is set to be made again as the Bobsled & Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria (BSF) has announced that a male bobsled team has been put together.
OkayAfrica shared that the team came to be after bodybuilder and bobsled driver Osazee Ulamen approached the BSF to inquire about building a male team.
Brothers Aaron Schernig (driver and brakeman) and Elias Schernig (driver) have been recruited to join him on the team.
“I am the happiest man on earth that it has come to Africa and it has come to Nigeria—and Nigerians are making history,” Ulamen said.
All three team members are based in Innsbruck, Austria, where there is an abundance of snow, making it easy for them to find a place to train.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY 58TH BIRTHDAY NIGERIA!!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 . As our gift to Nigeria, we would like to announce the addition of a MEN'S BOBSLED TEAM to the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria! They will mark the first Men's Winter team to ever compete for the country! 🎉🎉🎉 . These men are a true representation of patriotism and the movement created by BSFN to promote our core values of #Innovation #Integrity #Committment and #Community on the mission to #Beijing2022 AND BEYOND! . Please join us in welcoming Osazee Ulamen (@austinulamen), Elias Schernig (@eloy_garcia94) and Aaron Schernig (@___papi_chulo___). LET THE WINTER BEGIN!! . #Nigeria #Naija #Independence #Day #HappyBirthday #Bobsled #Skeleton #BSFN #Winter #Olympians #Olympics #History #IBSF @ibsfsliding
Photo Credit: bsfnigeria
well done guys ..please can we know if the 2 extras are really Nigerians..also how do these teams get approval from our ministry of sports ??
all questions I had in mind…from the last name.. my guess is their mom is Nigerian ? yall let us know. Nonetheless.. good job
@omomo, if Nigerians born in Owo and grew up in Abeokuta can be Americans, Nigerians born anywhere are “really Nigerians”! The world has changed…
Yes oh..Go guys Up Naija…
Good luck to them, but that hairstyle though