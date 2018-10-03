Nigeria is getting a Male Bobsled Team!

Nigeria made history earlier in the year when three women Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga represented the country in the Bobsled event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Now, history is set to be made again as the Bobsled & Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria (BSF) has announced that a male bobsled team has been put together.

OkayAfrica shared that the team came to be after bodybuilder and bobsled driver Osazee Ulamen approached the BSF to inquire about building a male team.

Brothers Aaron Schernig (driver and brakeman) and Elias Schernig (driver) have been recruited to join him on the team.

“I am the happiest man on earth that it has come to Africa and it has come to Nigeria—and Nigerians are making history,” Ulamen said.

All three team members are based in Innsbruck, Austria, where there is an abundance of snow, making it easy for them to find a place to train.

Photo Credit: bsfnigeria