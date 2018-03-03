BellaNaija

03.03.2018

The history-making Bobsled Team that represented Nigeria at the 2018 Winter Olympics were treated to a rousing welcome at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The Nigerian team to Pyeonchang, South Korea was led by Driver, Seun Adigun, with her teammates Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Simi Adeagbo.

They were treated to a hero’s welcome at the airport, with a reception party put together by the Temple Management Company (TMC), the marketimg agency of the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN).

Among dignitaries who came to receive them were TMC talents including Bisola Aiyeola, Tee-Y Mix and Jeff Akoh.

See photos from the reception party below:

4 Comments on Nigeria’s Bobsled Team arrives from South Korea
  • bruno March 3, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    where is the medal? I am not mincing words. u did not medal so u don’t deserve to be celebrated. next
    I didn’t know ty mix was a “dignitary”

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • I Love em! March 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

      WOW! How cruel! Hush ur tone! hush ur mouth completely! WAT ABOUT THE MEDAL THEY PLACED IN THE GUINESS BOOK OF RECORDS AS THE FIRST AFRICAN TEAM EVER!!!!!!!!! To participate in this sport. These are my heroes! and I am A MAN!!!!!!

      Love this! 4
    • tunmi March 5, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      yeah I’m with Bruno on this…are they planning to come back better in the next 4 years or was this just to take attendance?

      Love this! 0
  • zonzon March 5, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    @ I love em! they are not the first please….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

