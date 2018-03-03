Doctors Without Borders suspends Operations in Rann following Boko Haram Attack

Popular medical charity group Doctors Without Borders has suspended its operations in Rann, Borno State, following the Boko Haram attack.

Insurgent group Boko Haram had attacked Rann, killing 4 UN aide workers and abducting 1.

At least 11 people had died in the attack, and according to eNCA, 22 national and international staff of the group have been evacuated from the town.

The group released a statement saying:

Following a violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday March 1, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended its medical activities in the town and evacuated 22 national and international staff. It is still unclear how many people were killed and injured but before leaving, MSF medical staff treated 9 wounded patients.