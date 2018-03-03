BellaNaija

Sterling Bank shares a Beautiful Story of Promoting Work-Life Balance by Granting New Father Paternal Leave

03.03.2018

Congratulations are in order for Okiomah Oghenefego (a.k.a Fego). He’s one of the latest additions to the New Daddies Club, with a bouncing baby girl in tow.

What’s also special is that he is possibly the first employee to enjoy paternity leave perks in the Nigerian banking industry. As a member of Sterling Bank’s Digital Banking unit, he qualified for a five-day leave period to care for his newborn.

“In those five days, I spent quality time with my wife, strengthened our bond and developed a special bond with my daughter. I also learnt the technique for carrying a newborn, changing diapers and ensuring that she burps after feeding her,”  Okiomah said.

One word: “Aww…”

Kudos to Sterling Bank for this. No wonder it’s considered a great place to work among young Nigerians. The Bank has a solid stand on maintaining a work-life balance amongst its employees, stemming from its mission to care for the community.

What are your thoughts on paternity leave policy? Should more Nigerian companies adopt it?

  • great stuff! March 3, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Fantastic initiative; parenting is for both parents not just one. Well done Sterling bank; hopefully other Nigerian establishments will follow suit.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • David March 3, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    This is beautiful. How considerate of Sterling Bank. Its not just about the customers, the staff matters too.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Tutu March 3, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    5days and this is sponsored content? mscheeww

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • akama March 3, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    As in! No be small mscheew.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mama March 4, 2018 at 6:18 am

    Afi bonding within 5 days na…lol. And the two first commenters are definitely employees of sterling bank; even their comments sound sponsored 😂😂

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Tsc March 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Other banks have paternity leave as well – good on Sterling but this is not new

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Toughlove March 4, 2018 at 9:53 am

    5 days and you people are making noise hm..
    My lease expexpctations were 2 weeks.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Yellow sun March 4, 2018 at 10:02 am

    5 day….bonding indeed ..give them 1 month oh

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ye March 4, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Pls abeg shift, other banks including where I worked have been granting paternity level since ages . At least since I joined d banking industry five yrs ago.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Efebola March 4, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    It’s good to know that more corporate organizations are beginning to embrace world class practices as regard employee benefits. Ecobank male staffs in Nigeria enjoy paternity leave as it is part of staff benefit instituted in the bank’s policy since 2016. Welcome on board Sterling bank staffs.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Yasss! March 4, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Sterling stays winning!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Sunshine March 4, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Awwwn.. Fego!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • JB March 5, 2018 at 8:27 am

    They are making it sound like its a favour! Its not. The fathers also deserve it plus its common practice. We should actually be angry that they are just implementing it and making it just 5 days when others have 10 days minimum.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Girly March 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    at least I Know Access Bank does this, not new abeg. But good one though

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Joking Stuvs March 5, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    5 days? You people aren’t serious. If you’re giving paternity leave, please give it or leave it. What is 5 days in the grand scheme of things?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

