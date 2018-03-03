Sterling Bank shares a Beautiful Story of Promoting Work-Life Balance by Granting New Father Paternal Leave

Congratulations are in order for Okiomah Oghenefego (a.k.a Fego). He’s one of the latest additions to the New Daddies Club, with a bouncing baby girl in tow.
What’s also special is that he is possibly the first employee to enjoy paternity leave perks in the Nigerian banking industry. As a member of Sterling Bank’s Digital Banking unit, he qualified for a five-day leave period to care for his newborn.
“In those five days, I spent quality time with my wife, strengthened our bond and developed a special bond with my daughter. I also learnt the technique for carrying a newborn, changing diapers and ensuring that she burps after feeding her,” Okiomah said.
Kudos to Sterling Bank for this. No wonder it’s considered a great place to work among young Nigerians. The Bank has a solid stand on maintaining a work-life balance amongst its employees, stemming from its mission to care for the community.
What are your thoughts on paternity leave policy? Should more Nigerian companies adopt it?
Fantastic initiative; parenting is for both parents not just one. Well done Sterling bank; hopefully other Nigerian establishments will follow suit.
This is beautiful. How considerate of Sterling Bank. Its not just about the customers, the staff matters too.
5days and this is sponsored content? mscheeww
Afi bonding within 5 days na…lol. And the two first commenters are definitely employees of sterling bank; even their comments sound sponsored 😂😂
Other banks have paternity leave as well – good on Sterling but this is not new
5 days and you people are making noise hm..
My lease expexpctations were 2 weeks.
5 day….bonding indeed ..give them 1 month oh
Pls abeg shift, other banks including where I worked have been granting paternity level since ages . At least since I joined d banking industry five yrs ago.
It’s good to know that more corporate organizations are beginning to embrace world class practices as regard employee benefits. Ecobank male staffs in Nigeria enjoy paternity leave as it is part of staff benefit instituted in the bank’s policy since 2016. Welcome on board Sterling bank staffs.
They are making it sound like its a favour! Its not. The fathers also deserve it plus its common practice. We should actually be angry that they are just implementing it and making it just 5 days when others have 10 days minimum.
at least I Know Access Bank does this, not new abeg. But good one though
5 days? You people aren’t serious. If you’re giving paternity leave, please give it or leave it. What is 5 days in the grand scheme of things?