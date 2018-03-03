FRSC to begin requesting to see Driving Licences from Lagos Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will begin asking drivers in Lagos State to show their driving licences, Punch reports.
The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, revealed this, terming the exercise “Operation Show Your Driving Licence.”
Drivers without a license will be fined ₦10,000, he said, and those who are unable to produce their licenses within 24 hours will have their vehicles impounded. He said:
We are embarking on this assignment so that motorists will come to our office to collect their driving’ licences.
We have no backlog of new driving licences in Lagos State.
There are 56,767 licences yet to be collected by their owners.
We have sent SMS to their owners that their licences are ready for collection but they ignored responding to our messages.
I hope this will also apply to danfo drivers.
I beg to differ. No sms was sent to me till date, so they shouldn’t say they sent sms and people failed to pick up. I had to visit their office at Eti-Osa twice, to manually check the pile of cards. It was at the second visit that I found my card among the pile.
They should not use this to cause traffic ooooo
Is your capturing machine having signal at Ikotun?.You should first ensure new applicants are captured.My driver has been going to your office over two months ago.They only collected money from her and handed over a paper to him and since then,is come next week.What a shame
Your driver is Both a her and a him? 🤯 Eekkkk!!
so what were they doing before?