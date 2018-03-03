FRSC to begin requesting to see Driving Licences from Lagos Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will begin asking drivers in Lagos State to show their driving licences, Punch reports.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, revealed this, terming the exercise “Operation Show Your Driving Licence.”

Drivers without a license will be fined ₦10,000, he said, and those who are unable to produce their licenses within 24 hours will have their vehicles impounded. He said:

We are embarking on this assignment so that motorists will come to our office to collect their driving’ licences. We have no backlog of new driving licences in Lagos State. There are 56,767 licences yet to be collected by their owners. We have sent SMS to their owners that their licences are ready for collection but they ignored responding to our messages.