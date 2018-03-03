“You have my vote next election” – Tara Durotoye to husband Fela

Beauty entrepreneur Tara Durotoye has basically confirmed that her husband Fela Durotoye will be running for office in 2019.

In a post on her Instagram, Tara wrote that she’s registered to get her permanent voter’s card and is a member of a political party.

ENUFF SAID !

I have my PVC And I am a card carrying member of a political party 🎉

Do you have your PVC? #EntrepreneursForFD

#womenforFD You have my vote sir @feladurotoye

