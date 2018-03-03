“You have my vote next election” – Tara Durotoye to husband Fela

Beauty entrepreneur Tara Durotoye has basically confirmed that her husband Fela Durotoye will be running for office in 2019.
In a post on her Instagram, Tara wrote that she’s registered to get her permanent voter’s card and is a member of a political party.
I have my PVC And I am a card carrying member of a political party 🎉
Do you have your PVC?
You have my vote sir @feladurotoye
This could be our future first lady.
We need change.
We need forward movement
We DON’T need another president in his 70’s with less functioning brain power to drag us down
This woman that is known for treating her staff like trash. Ask anyone who worked in house of Tara before. She and her husband should park well, he thinks he can be president just like that, what else has he achieved aside being a motivational speaker.
Really? I’ve always heard that she’s nice to her staff; first time I’m hearing otherwise. I’m not saying I support her husband’s political ambitions or not but I’ve never heard anything about her being nasty to her staff. As a matter of fact, when Banke Meshida Lawal locked up her staff at the police station for leaving her, many people were using her as an example and advising Banke to treat her staff like Tara so I’m shocked by this comment.
Much as i respect you and your husband, i believe he left it a bit too late to announce his intentions to run for office. He could have come out a bit earlier or waited for a future election to give people a bit more time to get used to the idea and garner more support. I bet if you go somewhere like for example Borno, or even Maiduguri and mention the name Fela Durotoye they probably wouldn’t know who he is. Anyways i wish you guys all the best.
Look whether he wins or loses this 2019 elections, if he is passionate about ruling Nigeria positively, he can garner the publicity and put his name out there this first round and when he goes again, it’ll be a smoother we’ll versed political playing field. Donald trump didn’t just start this last US elections, he put his foot in the door, and came back with a bang.
Yeah but something tells me that in those locations you mentioned, even if his name was branded on their cattle, they still wouldn’t give a damn about this “infidel”. Abi is his mother from Daura?
Well, my dear, this could be termed as starting from somewhere. He may win or not win this time around but that will prepare him for future political endeavor. The question is, are you willing for something new other these mad people in government? If your answer is yes, then you need to give him a chance. I can bet you there are people in Borno who know about Fela Durotoye by proxy or people who have come in contact with him.
Before nko, her vote is the only vote he’s sure of having. Next!
she treats her staff like trash, why I’m I not surprised. her character is written all over her face.
madame after hearing u treat people like trash I won’t be voting for your husband.
I have made my decision (ruPaul voice)
She was a good senior back in Nigerian Navy secondary school.
Well for those of you accusing her of treating her staff as trash, guess what? Just maybe she knew people like you will show up here to abuse her, but she stepped up anyway. Say all you can, she has sacrificed the privacy of her life, her family and put herself out there. Trust me people like you are needed to make this work. I will be worried if this woman was perfect but she is not. So my vote goes to her husband. And just maybe you don’t know, there are millions of young women in Nigeria today who have found their voices through MAKE UP business which we all know TARA made it a profitable and glamorous business in this country. I guess the number of staff she maltreats (if that is true sef) is nothing compared to the MILLIONS of young girls she has helped liberate and empower today.
Tara if what Mondela said is true, please do something about it abeg. Charity begins at home; plus that is not good publicity for you guys at all.
You guys have started with your pity party. Please we need to hear his mandate and how he is raising campaign funds before we decide.
I hope he starts from the grassroots though so he can really understand the needs, psychology of the people and how they respond to changes in society
yes. anything but PMB and Atiku… but we need mandate please… what is your plan Fela? what is your plan for Nigeria>
“She treats her staff like trash”? Imagine if you couldn’t get that promotion at work because someone found out your husband is a horrible person? Yeah apples and oranges but in reality, if you dig into the lives of the spouses of some of the world’s greatest leaders, you just might find a few completely rotten corpses and skeletons. That shouldn’t be a reason for not voting for the guy if he’s a good man. That being said, I know nothing about Fela other than he’s a motivational speaker and husband of a make up someborri which might not be enough but I salute his courage. Most of our leaders generally achieve nothing worthwhile before we crown them commander in chief, so it’s not new. Na our way. The more options we have in 2019, the better. All this either Buhari or GEJ or Atiku has got to end. That’s why Dollar is now 360.
We are once again getting caught up in sentiments. I want to hear what Fela has to say about key sectors; Education, power, et, al. With blue prints of how he plans to make changes in said sectors. People with personal vendetta’s I.e “beef “ can go sit down, if you have something solid other than “bad belle” talk with nothing tangible or note worthy has proof. Then you are one of the people adding to the problems in Nigeria. The same goes for people who just love for sentimental reasons. Don’t tell me someone is a bad employer. No, bring a former employee forward who can speak to this and telling their stories as to why they make such a claim? Otherwise, all you have said is just plain slander!!! Why should we be tasked with seeking out all their past employees, we are not the ones making the accusations. Nah we are not that jobless and Nah I am done with silly hear-says not with this election.
Yes, we have seen both their accomplishments I.e husband and wife ( that is a fact not silly hearsay/gossip) on the business front but more than that how is that going to translate to running a country with so many issues successfully? The same standard is what we should be holding the old recycled men too. We cannot ask this of Mr. Durotoye and go vote for Atiku, or PMB or their likes. Please don’t come at me with “Fela is passionate about Nigeria.” Passion has never been an issue for us, especially leading up to elections, we need someone with actual plans, a road map on how he/ she plans to move this country forward.
I heard she was a good senior in NNSS Ojo
There’s more to being a President than motivational
Speaking. Where’s the experience? You think running a small business is same as governing a nation? FD go and repackage yourself for 2038 Abeg. Everyone want to rule Nigeria hehehehe
Have you seen Trump? Or how have your “experienced” leaders done so far? While I am not fully on the FD bandwagon… this excuse in 2018 is as lame as they come. Leadership experience does not equal ability to perform especially in Nigeria where our past leaders are….well… just past their prime and prime for retirement
I mean political experience does not equal ability to perform in a leadership role
He is Buhari’s protege or has that changed?