Oby Ezekwesili reveals she is thinking of Running for Political Office

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has said she is considering running for political office.
In an interview with Channels TV, Ezekwesili said her role with the BBOG movement doesn’t preclude her from seeking a political position.
Asked if she intends on running for any political office, Ezekwesili said she’s thinking about it.
See the interview below:
I will vote for you.
I will vote for u Madam.
I will definitely vote for you
Will vote for her if she will run and rule with like-minds.
The grand fathers will stop at nothing to make her good intentions fall because they have become used to benefiting from the chaos they create. So my answer is, not sure but will watch and see.