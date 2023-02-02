Dr. Oby Ezekwesili is the New Chair of Women Political Leaders Board

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

 on

Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili

Women Political Leaders (WPL), a global network of women politicians with a mission to increase the number and  influence of women in political leadership positions, has announced Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili as the Chair of its Board.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement on WPL’s website. It said that Ezekwesili will replace Helen Clark, Chair Emeritus of the WPL Board since December 2022.

“I am deeply delighted to succeed our inspirational friend, Helen Clark as Chairperson of our WPL Board and look forward to leading an incredible global community of women with the strategic wisdom required to increase the number, influence and impact of women in political leadership in all countries of the world for inclusive and resilient societies,” Ezekwesili said after the announcement.

“Oby is a woman of formidable tenacity and integrity. As a member of the WPL Board since 2021, she has brought to WPL renewed vigour and a non depletable body of knowledge and tactics to change the narratives of women in politics. Her plethora of experience evidenced by her distinguished career and reputation both within the private sector and the public sector makes her the paragon choice as Chair of the Board in this next chapter for WPL. Her passion and critical thinking will serve to enrich WPL’s work and give the network a strong sense of direction and intellectual authority,” said Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President & Founder of WPL.

Helen Clark said: “I am delighted to pass on the baton of Chair of the WPL Board to Dr. Oby Ezekwesili. I have truly valued the opportunity to work with such a strong and dedicated WPL Board and team and look forward to continuing supporting the important work and mission of WPL. I am certain that under the determined leadership of Dr. Ezekwesili, the power, presence and influence of WPL to help advance society by increasing the number and power of women in politics will not only persevere but flourish to new heights.”

Oby Ezekwesili, a chartered accountant and economic policy expert, is the Founder & President of Human Capital Africa (HCA); Founder & Chair, SPPG/FixPolitics; and Senior Economic Advisor, The Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI).

She served as the Head of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit in the Nigerian government, and was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals in 2005 where she also chaired the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). In 2006 she became Minister of Education, until taking up the role of Vice President for the World Bank’s Africa Region in 2007. She is also a co-founder of Transparency International.

Dr. Ezekwesili has been recognized as one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People and by New York Times as one of the 25 Women of Impact, 2015. In 2018, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) listed her as one of potential candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.  In January 2023, Dr. Ezekwesili was appointed as one of three distinguished African experts to serve as Ambassadors for the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, for their expertise and dedication towards addressing food insecurity.

