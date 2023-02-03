Manuela Roka Botey is Equatorial Guinea’s First Female Prime Minister

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The African country of Equatorial Guinea made history with the emergence of her first female prime minister Manuela Roka Botey.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo made the appointment through a presidential announcement on state television. The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue posted a tweet on the historic event;

The former Deputy Minister for Education, Botey will take over from Francisco Pascual Obama Asue who held the position for almost eight years.

