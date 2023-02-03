Manuela Roka Botey is Equatorial Guinea’s First Female Prime Minister

The African country of Equatorial Guinea made history with the emergence of her first female prime minister Manuela Roka Botey.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo made the appointment through a presidential announcement on state television. The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue posted a tweet on the historic event;

¡Acabo de asistir a un acto histórico para 🇬🇶!He sido testigo del juramento de cargo de la 1° mujer en ostentar la responsabilidad de #Primera #Ministra del país.Este acontecimiento marca un hito en el #desarrollo de la #Nación y una trascendencia para la mujer ecuatoguineana pic.twitter.com/WLOqPPYuU3 — teddy nguema (@teonguema) February 1, 2023

The former Deputy Minister for Education, Botey will take over from Francisco Pascual Obama Asue who held the position for almost eight years.