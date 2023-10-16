The African Beauty Queens to Watch Out for at Miss Universe 2023

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant has officially begun in El Salvador, with delegates from 90 countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, competing for the coveted crown.

For the first time in 66 years, married women and women with children are allowed to compete, making the pageant more inclusive than ever before. Ghana and the Seychelles will not participate in this year’s competition. The event will feature a series of challenges, including personal statements, interviews, and evening gown and swimwear competitions. The evening will culminate with the 71st Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, crowning her successor.

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, and Zimbabwe are just a few of the African countries that will be represented at the Miss Universe pageant this year. Meet the delegates below:

Miss Universe Angola – Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra

Get to know Ana

Committed to worthily representing my country❤️🇦🇴

I’m most proud of being brave in my life.

If I could have a super power it would be to save lives.

I’m inspired by myself.

If I had to describe myself in one word it would be simplicity.

Miss Universe Cameroon – Issie Princess

Get to know Issie

Dedicated smile donor.

I’m most proud of my self-confidence in my life because it allows me to take risks and pushes me to surpass myself to achieve better results and attain my objectives.

If I could have any superpower, it would be the power to heal people. I fight for causes that aim to bring comfort and support and to raise awareness of people with breast cancer and sickle cell.

Miss Universe Egypt – Mohra Tantawy

Get to Know Mohra

Mohra is a graduate of New Giza University with a major in business. She enjoys horseback riding, travelling all over the globe, and gaming in her downtime. She’s bilingual, as she is fluent in both the English and Arabic languages.

Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea – Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul

Get to know Diana

Economics Graduate, currently studying to become a Doctor in Neuropsychology. Founder of Proyecto Futuro, a youth Organization advocating for quality Education. Passionate about Sports and Healthy Lifestyle.

I’m most proud of standing up for my dreams in my life.

If I could have any superpower, it would be reading people’s minds.

I’m inspired by women who manage challenging positions in their workplace and look good at the same time.

If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be tenacious.

I’m happiest when I can eat whatever I want on my cheat days.

I can’t live without my mother.

Miss Universe Mauritius – Tatiana Beauharnais

Get to know Tatiana

Tatiana Beauharnais is a young woman police constable who loves spending time with her family and who enjoys helping people in her daily life. She inherited her love for sport from her parents and today she is advocating for women to encourage them to speak up.

I’m most proud of the impact that I had on the students of my school in my life. I tried to encourage them to participate in physical activities.

If I could have any superpower, it would be the power of healing people suffering from incurable diseases, such as cancer.

I’m inspired by my father because I am still amazed by his dedication to his work, his family, and the way he handles situations.

If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be determined because I believe that no matter how hard life can be, we need to move on.

I’m the happiest when I am with my family and believe that it is a gem that needs to be protected as they are the ones who give support, security, and unconditional love. Our family does not see colour, race, or culture, it sees the heart.

I can’t live without physical education as it helps us stay fit, strong, and energized.

Miss Universe Namibia – Jameela Uiras

Get to know Jameela

I am a 23-year-old fashion model and marketing strategist. It was always effortless to engage and socialize with people, and it made it effortlessly easy for me to understand the importance of promoting brands. I embody gratitude and a strong sense of self. Being a beacon of hope for young people is the epitome of my life, and there’s nothing that pleases me more than empowering the next generation of leaders.

I’m most proud of overcoming challenges in my life.

If I could have a superpower, it would be the ability to time travel, if only to have one more day with my mom.

I’m inspired by H’Hen Niê, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017.

If I had to describe myself in one word it would be ambitious.

I’m happiest when I’m able to radiate good vibrations and energy to the people in my surroundings.

I can’t live without family and music.

Miss Universe Nigeria – Mitchel Ihezue

Get to know Mitchel

Mitchel was in the Top 15 in Miss World 2017 as well as the Top Model Winner. She is an advocate for women’s empowerment and rehabilitation through the Prince CN Ukachukwu Ministry of Nigeria. She has a joint MBA degree from Lagos Business School Nigeria & IESEG School of Management Paris France.

I’m most proud of my family in my life.

If I could have any superpower, it would be healing.

I’m inspired by my past, present, and future.

If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be blessed.

I’m happiest when I am painting.

I can’t live without apple juice.

Miss Universe South Africa – Bryoni Natalie Govender

Get to know Bryoni

Bryoni Govender will be the first person of Indian heritage to represent the country since Miss South Africa 1997 Kerishnie Naiker. Govender was born on the 17th of July 1996 and is from Kempton Park in Gauteng. She has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Johannesburg and was admitted as an attorney in July this year while she participated in the pageant. She has an older brother who works as an organic farmer in Germany. Govender is fully committed to her advocacy on women empowerment in South Africa: “I want to address and remove the gaps in the progress of women empowerment by introducing mentorship programs focusing on business and leadership courses, entrepreneurial and job training programs and skills development for all girls and women by partnering up with various corporates around South Africa to host empowerment workshops.”

I’m most proud in my life of never allowing a setback to determine my destination.

If I could have a superpower, it would be the ability to speak every language in the world, to effectively communicate with all people across the globe.

I’m inspired by women who have walked their journey and have proved time and time again that a woman can become whatever she wants to be.

If I had to describe myself in one word it would be tenacious!

I’m happiest when I am surrounded by the people I love.

I can’t live without sugar!

Miss Universe Zimbabwe – Brooke Bruk-Jackson

Get to know Brooke

I am a 21-year-old esthetician, fashion designer, and model living and working in Zimbabwe. I was born and raised in Zimbabwe and went to Chisipite primary and secondary school. I attained my honours in aesthetics, garment construction, and design in Cape Town.

I’m most proud of my crowning as Miss Universe Zimbabwe, especially after a 22-year absence.

If I could have any superpower, it would be X-ray vision.

I’m inspired by my fear of failure and mediocrity.

If I had to describe myself in one word it would be spontaneous.

I’m happiest when I achieve my desired goals in the stipulated time or much earlier.

I can’t live without my sewing machine.

