See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

See the 12 Common Natural Hair Mistakes To Avoid, Thanks EfikZara

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Your favourite wedding guest is back at it. This time the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu attends #JoToTheO white wedding wearing an exquisitely beaded sultry 2-tone dress custom-made dress by TUBO.

I said I wanted something sultry with a subtle sexy tone and they delivered!

— Chi-chi remarked on Instagram:

With her hair let down in simply beautiful curls, Chi-chi rocked a no-makeup makeup look and nude manicure. She paired her stunning outfit with strappy stilettos and the perfect velvety clutch.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch Chi-chi in motion:

Credits

BellaStylista: @the_real_chi
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Video: @emmylightz

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

