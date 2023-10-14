See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Your favourite wedding guest is back at it. This time the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu attends #JoToTheO white wedding wearing an exquisitely beaded sultry 2-tone dress custom-made dress by TUBO.

I said I wanted something sultry with a subtle sexy tone and they delivered! — Chi-chi remarked on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu 🇳🇬👸🏽 (@the_real_chi)

With her hair let down in simply beautiful curls, Chi-chi rocked a no-makeup makeup look and nude manicure. She paired her stunning outfit with strappy stilettos and the perfect velvety clutch.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch Chi-chi in motion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu 🇳🇬👸🏽 (@the_real_chi)

Credits

BellaStylista: @the_real_chi

Dress: @tubo__

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Video: @emmylightz

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!