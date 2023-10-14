Beauty
See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Your favourite wedding guest is back at it. This time the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu attends #JoToTheO white wedding wearing an exquisitely beaded sultry 2-tone dress custom-made dress by TUBO.
I said I wanted something sultry with a subtle sexy tone and they delivered!
— Chi-chi remarked on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
With her hair let down in simply beautiful curls, Chi-chi rocked a no-makeup makeup look and nude manicure. She paired her stunning outfit with strappy stilettos and the perfect velvety clutch.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch Chi-chi in motion:
View this post on Instagram
Credits
BellaStylista: @the_real_chi
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Video: @emmylightz