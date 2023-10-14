Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Beauty

See the 12 Common Natural Hair Mistakes To Avoid, Thanks EfikZara

Beauty BN TV Career Events Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Events Living Movies & TV Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Events Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Beauty BN TV Events Style

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Beauty BN TV Style

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Beauty Style

ICYMI: Beverly Osu's Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

Beauty

Here’s How Banky, Adesua & Baby ‘Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In ‘Àńkò’ At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Screen favourite Banky and Adesua Etomi Wellington stepped out with their adorable son in stunning all-brown ensembles for the launch of Sanaa an Afro-conscious beauty brand co-founded by girlfriends: Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Banky W was spotted in a staple 3-piece Agbada with matching Fila and befitting shoes. Looking ever so radiant on soft glam, Adesua rocked an embroidered Rich Aunty full-length Agbada with a Northerner-style scarf, gold loop earrings, and a clutch while baby ‘Zaiah served mega cuteness in Buba, Sokoto and Fila.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch BNers’ favourite video of the day, we know you too will love it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php