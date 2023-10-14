Here’s How Banky, Adesua & Baby ‘Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In ‘Àńkò’ At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Screen favourite Banky and Adesua Etomi Wellington stepped out with their adorable son in stunning all-brown ensembles for the launch of Sanaa — an Afro-conscious beauty brand co-founded by girlfriends: Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Banky W was spotted in a staple 3-piece Agbada with matching Fila and befitting shoes. Looking ever so radiant on soft glam, Adesua rocked an embroidered Rich Aunty full-length Agbada with a Northerner-style scarf, gold loop earrings, and a clutch while baby ‘Zaiah served mega cuteness in Buba, Sokoto and Fila.

