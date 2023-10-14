Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Eniola Badmus & More Showed Up for Wizkid at his Mum’s Celebration of Life | See Photos

On Friday, October 13, Wizkid and his family bid farewell to their mum, Mrs. Juliana Morayo Balogun (JP).

The post-burial affair was nothing short of a star-studded affair, with stars like Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, D’banj, Mercy Eke, and Kim Oprah gracing the occasion. Not to mention, high-profile dignitaries like K1 De Ultimate, Tony Elumelu, and Oba Ademola Elegushi added an extra touch of glamour to the event.

See photos of guests from the event:

