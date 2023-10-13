Connect with us

TVC Communications Women’s Network set to host 2nd Edition of Female Debate Championship

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

The TVC Women Network led by Emem Okwoche is delighted to announce the upcoming 2023 TVC Women’s Network Female Senior Secondary Debate Championship, marking the second edition of this empowering educational event.

In line with their commitment to corporate social responsibility and fostering a bright future for the Girl Child, the debate championship aims to provide a platform for young women to hone their debate skills, unlock their potential, and create new opportunities in the academic sphere.

The inaugural edition of the TVC Communications Female Debate Championship was a resounding success, exceeding expectations and leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the participants. The event not only showcased the intellectual prowess of the Girl Child but also demonstrated the importance of empowering young women in education and public discourse.

The forthcoming second edition promises to build on the success of the inaugural championship, offering an even more enriching experience for participants and attendees alike.

This year’s event is set to feature engaging debates, thought-provoking discussions, and opportunities for networking and mentorship.

Event: 2023 TVC Communications Female Debate Championship:
Date: October 14, 2023

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for TVC Communications

