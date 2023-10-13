Mark Your Calendars for the 13th Edition of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week | 25th – 29th October 2023

Mark your calendars! Lagos Fashion Week is back, and this year’s event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of African fashion and sustainability. From October 25th to October 29th, 2023, fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders will come together to explore the rich heritage of craftsmanship that defines African fashion.

A Glimpse into the Program:

This year’s schedule has been thoughtfully crafted to empower and enrich the fashion community. The goal is to add value to creativity, foster knowledge sharing, and equip the youth with the education and skills necessary for job and wealth creation, all while ensuring sustainability remains at the core of the fashion industry.

Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect:

Highlighting Sustainability:

Lagos Fashion Week remains committed to fostering sustainability in the fashion industry. This year, they present several initiatives to promote eco-consciousness.

Lagos Fashion Week x MTN Metaverse – A Digital Fashion Competition: This competition encourages emerging talents to create digital garments with a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional production methods. Join the competition and have your designs featured in the MTN Metaverse at Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

This competition encourages emerging talents to create digital garments with a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional production methods. Join the competition and have your designs featured in the MTN Metaverse at Lagos Fashion Week 2023. Green Access 2023 – Transforming Waste into Innovative Fashion: Nigerian brands will showcase innovative, eco-conscious designs created from local waste materials. Witness how creativity and sustainability can merge to shape the future of fashion.

Nigerian brands will showcase innovative, eco-conscious designs created from local waste materials. Witness how creativity and sustainability can merge to shape the future of fashion. Garments Of The Future: Lagos Fashion Week collaborates with The Fashion Collective Naija to introduce “Garments of the Future.” This initiative aims to create digital replicas of runway clothing, bridging the gap between physical and digital fashion presentations.

Event Details:

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will host runway shows from October 26th to October 29th, starting at 6 p.m. daily at the Federal Palace Hotel. Off-site shows will be on October 29th.

Ticket Information:

To attend the physical runway shows at Lagos Fashion Week 2023, you can purchase tickets via this link.

Acknowledgements:

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 is proudly title-supported by Heineken and supported by Style House Files, TECNO, Lush Hair, Bioderma, Bank of Industry, MTN Nigeria, AfreximBank, and Spotify.

Media Partners:

BellaNaija

Guardian Life

Style Vitae

Business Day

Marie Claire

Culture Custodian

For more information about Lagos Fashion Week 2023, visit lagosfashionweek. ng or follow them on Instagram at @lagosfashionweekofficial.