BN TV
Treat Yourself to Some Weekend Deliciousness with this Buns Recipe
Kikifoodies is back with another exciting Nigerian snack recipe on her channel. In this video, she shares how to make perfect Nigerian buns.
What you need:
Nigerian buns (serves 3; makes 10–12 buns)
3 cups all-purpose flour (380g)
1/2 cup sugar (100g)
2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 ½ (10g)
½ teaspoon salt or 1 teaspoon salt
Dash of nutmeg
2 tablespoons of butter
1 medium egg
3 tablespoons of evaporated milk or regular milk
3/4 cup water
Canola oil or vegetable oil for frying
Watch: